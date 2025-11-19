Want a 2026 Toyota RAV4? Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You

(Images: Toyota)

We’ve seen and driven the 2026 Toyota RAV4 at this point, but we still needed to find out the bottom-line price.

Let’s be real: There aren’t really too many ways in which Toyota could (or would) really screw up its latest-generation RAV4. It’s been the USA’s bestselling car for several years running, and that will remain the case as we roll into 2026. Nevertheless, it helps to know how much you will actually have to spend to get your hands on one, and the automaker released full-line pricing details Wednesday. That said, we don’t have a complete picture just yet, as we’re still missing MSRPs for the plug-in hybrid model.

Nevertheless, the bulk of Toyota’s sales will come from the now-fully-hybrid lineup, and we do have pricing there. So, on the bottom end of the ladder, the 2026 Toyota RAV4 LE will set you back at least $33,350 including a $1,450 destination fee. That’s for a front-wheel drive model with 226 horsepower on tap and up to (an estimated) 44 mpg.

Stepping up to an all-wheel drive version, should you want a little more all-weather security, will cost you another $1,400 on top of that price (and so it goes on where you have the option for AWD on other trims). You also get a slight power bump thanks to the extra electric motor, for a total output of 236 horsepower.

The next step up, the SE, will set you back $36,150, while the XLE Premium costs $37,550. In Toyota-speak, “SE” and higher trims bring a bit of a sportier look, while “LE” and “XLE” bring a more mainstream look while focusing on features, as you move up the trim stack.

To wit, the XSE, which offers the sporty look and more features over the SE, will set you back $42,750.

There’s also the more off-road-positioned RAV4 Woodland, which starts at $41,350 in hybrid all-wheel drive form. That’s a pretty hearty $3,830 premium over last year’s model, so you will be spending more money to get the RAV4’s new styling while retaining the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive capability.

The 2026 RAV4 Limited, which tops out the range as the most luxurious (standard hybrid) model, will set you back $44,750. No surprises here, it’s also more expensive than the outgoing 2025 model, but at least you can get into the nicest hybrid without eclipsing the $50,000 mark.

Odds are, the higher-end PHEV models like the Woodland and the GR Sport will top the $50K mark, though we still have to wait for that official pricing. The traditional RAV4 Hybrid (again, there are no more gas-only versions from 2026 onward) will arrive next month, while we’ll have to wait until spring to have a shot at the PHEV. We’ll know more about pricing for those models in the coming weeks, most likely in the first quarter of 2026.