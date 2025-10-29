Video: The New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Is Better In Person!

This may be the affordable new off-roader we were hoping for.

The guys found the new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ at the Japan Mobility Show, and it’s better in person than we expected. Roman and Tommy get inside of the new “Baby Cruiser” and they find a traditional automatic transmission, a 4LO switch, and a button for a locking rear differential. Let’s take a closer look.

This new FJ is very boxy and has a large square cargo storage compartment. The rear hatch swings out to the side and the spare tire is mounted to it. Roman and Tommy find that they fit pretty well inside this new FJ crossover. It’s a body on frame design with an independent front suspension and a solid rear axle.

This new FJ is not coming to the United States as of right now. Would you buy this FJ if it comes to the U.S.? Please let us know in the comments below.