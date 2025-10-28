Honda 0 Alpha SUV Debuts in Japan As a Small Entry-Level EV

We in North America aren't likely to see this one, but Japanese buyers will get a chance to buy it

(Images: Honda)

There’s another new Honda 0 electric SUV — but the US isn’t getting this one.

While Honda debuted a round of concept cars it’s bringing to SEMA next week, it’s also showing off more of what it’s cooking up over in Tokyo right now. The Japan Mobility Show 2025 is in full swing, and among the debuts we’re seeing over there is a new, next-generation SUV called the Honda 0 α (or ‘Alpha’).

Now, we already saw two versions of EVs Honda is bringing to global markets: the Honda 0 Saloon and the SUV. This is a different model: A model which Honda says will serve as a “gateway model” with a “refined design and spacious cabin”. That said, we’re only getting exterior shots right now, and it’s more or less what you’d expect. Take the Honda 0 SUV prototype we already saw, shrink it a bit and change the fascia, and you get the idea.

Like the previous 0 SUV, the α/Alpha brings a completely different front and rear design to Hondas we already know, with a sharp focus on the “screen areas” both front and rear. Basically, a single piece integrates the headlights, running lights, charging lid and illuminated emblem at the front. At the rear, the U-shaped taillights, backup lamps and turn signals are also in a single area, instead of having different assemblies across the rear end.

At the moment, Honda did not mention any technical information on the Alpha, though it did announce a 2027 on-sale date. Since we’re getting the bigger Honda 0 SUV, though, this car isn’t meant for us. Instead, it will “mainly” launch for Japan and India at that time, with other global markets to follow. That said, it did not further specify which other global markets the Honda 0 Alpha will sell in, perhaps alongside the other 0 SUV.

Roman and Tommy are on the ground in Tokyo at the Japan Mobility Show, so we’ll have much more coverage coming to the TFLnow channel soon.