Ask Nathan: The New Aston Martin DBX S vs Lamborghini Urus S and Daily Driving a Nissan Rogue Rock Creek?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

I sampled the Aston Martin DBX S and a Lamborghini Urus S – because, California?

What about driving a Nissan Rogue Rock Creek daily?

This week’s first question kind of comes from me. People of TFL rarely question us about supercars and super-crossovers.

Q: RE: Driving a Aston Martin DBX S a week after driving a Lamborghini Urus S.

If you look at TFL Studios’ history, you’ll see that we have featured many sportscars and supercars – with only a handful of our viewers tuning in. Despite their coolness, looks and performance, it all seems to act as kryptonite for many. Seriously. So, rather than produce a video, I opted to write a brief comparison of two of the most outlandish, high performing SUVs/crossovers in the market today.

I was lucky enough to have a taste of unencumbered greatness, in the most pretentious state in the union. And – it was glorious.

— Me

A: Yes, I drove an Aston Martin DBX S and a Lamborghini Urus S.

Say what you want about the West Coast (and there’s plenty to say) it is a great place to get your hands on exotic cars, year-round. This past month yielded good fortune for “Big Daddy” – as I have driven two of the highest performing, internal combustion vehicles in their class. Alas, it was brief, but I got a good idea about each vehicle’s personality.

Aston Martin DBX S: A British Banger on Red Bull & Bratwurst

With the extra goodies, massive wheels, stacked and enlarged exhaust – the new Aston Martin DBX S cranks up the performance, and looks angry while doing it. Priced at about $275,000 – it sits in the ultra-premium category, but it always reminds you why it’s so dear. You paid for a more potent vehicle than the 707, and this is it. For some, the extroverted personality might be a bit too much. Fortunately, less polarizing versions of the DBX are in the market, and they are fabulous.

Both vehicles have a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, and both sound amaze-balls when you open the taps. The Aston Martin makes 717 horsepower, and sounds burley with its AMG-sourced foundation. Aston Martin swapped the turbocharges out for the ones used in the Valkyrie – their words, and removed a lot of weight by substituting lots of parts with carbon fiber, and doing things like adding massive 23-inch wheels made out of magnesium. Thus, it is a faster, sharper vehicle than the 707, which was already a beast.

Internally, some of the cockpit takes it styling cues from the Aston Martin Vantage. That’s a good thing as a lot of the tech is easy to use. It has Apple Ultra, which was finicky – so I concentrated on the performance of the DBX-S instead. With the power increase, and the weight decrease, it is indeed the performance benchmark in this class. Oddly, it doesn’t feel as fast as it actually is. That’s thanks to the interior design. While not as quiet as some German competitors, it is a comfortable place to be. I dislike the overabundance of carbon fiber inside.

Lamborghini Urus S: The Explosive Cappuccino with a blast of Schnaps

The Lamborghini Urus S is a completely different animal. Once again, it was a short journey, but I learned a lot – especially after driver other Urus models in the past. It puts put around 657 hp, thus it’s well under the maximum output of the Aston Martin DBX-S. But it doesn’t really feel slow by comparison. It shares many parts with Audi, which isn’t a party foul to me, as long as it delivers the goods. I have to say, that powertrain sure sounds and feels like an Italian sports car. The power comes on harder than the Aston Martin, and you’re constantly reminded that you’re driving something polarizing – inside and out.

The Urus makes a raspier sound out the back, it feels more like a sportscar, especially from the cartoonish-yet-awesome cockpit. It actually felt like the Urus S was a tad bit less noisy that the DBX S on the highway. Also, when pushed hard, the Lamborghini seems to hunker down – with a far more aggressive swagger than the DBX S. Still, I think grip and power delivery is relative between both. Still, the DBX S rides a bit softer.

Verdict: Which One to Pick

If I were advising someone choosing between the two, here’s how I’d decide, based on what you care about:

If you value boutique luxury + engineering flair + exclusivity, go with the DBX S. It’s for someone who wants power but also wants a distinct piece of automotive art, with Aston Martin DNA, and doesn’t mind paying a premium for those extra touches.



If you want performance + tech + more established super-SUV reputation, the Urus S might make more sense. It gives blistering performance, strong presence, a feel that people immediately recognize, and potentially more resale support or broader luxury SUV awareness.

I am drawn to the Lamborghini, because I’m still a child inside, but every fiber of my begin says the DBX S is the way to go. What do you think?

— N

The last question, which dates back several months ago, comes from a viewer asking about the Nissan Rogue Rock Creek.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@X/Twitter) Any experience with Rock Creek?

Looks like you guys are all over the place with your Nissan Rogue Rock Creek reviews. What about you? Have you any experience with one? My old Rogue has 130,000 miles on it and I am looking for another one.

— Chelsea

A: Why yes I (now) do.

I apologize for the delayed response, but I wanted to wait until I had one as a loaner before responding to you.

The Rogue Rock Creek is rugged looking trim that has an adventurous edge, thanks to its tires and looks. While the Rock Creek name is often tied to the Pathfinder, Nissan has experimented with bringing similar styling treatments across its lineup. It competes favorably against the Honda CR-V Trail Sport. They have similar modifications, and they are similar in terms of their off-road ability. Just like the CR-V TrailSport, highway ride and overall performance is slightly compromised, thanks to the chunkier tires.

Here’s what makes the Rock Creek versions unique compared to standard trims:

1. Exterior Enhancements

Off-road-inspired design touches: blacked-out grille, roof rails, mirror caps, and aggressive accents.

Unique badging with “Rock Creek” branding.

Often fitted with exclusive wheels (machine-finished or black alloy) and all-terrain tires.

More rugged front and rear fascias compared to the standard Rogue.

Fake front tow hooks, which are simply painted red sections approximating the hook’s assumed location

2. Interior Upgrades

Exclusive Rock Creek badging on seats and floormats.

Contrasting stitching (usually orange or bronze) for a sportier, outdoor feel.

Durable materials meant to stand up to mud, dirt, and outdoor gear.

3. Functional Tweaks

Roof rack crossbars for extra cargo-hauling ability.

Sometimes features a slightly higher ride height or suspension tuning for light off-road driving.

Tow prep enhancements (especially in Pathfinder Rock Creek, but occasionally influenced in Rogue editions too).

… And that’s about it. Not that I’m complaining, it’s still a nice commuter that will work nicely as a small family car. There’s the 201 horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder which makes 225 lb-ft of torque. It features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which has a system that mimics the pausing of power between gears, like a normal automatic transmission. On daily commutes, you would barely notice it, but on the highway, it can be an odd sensation.

All in all, I think owners who are looking for something a bit more woodsy-flash may like the design. Additionally, it can tow a maximum of 1,500-lbs (when properly equipped), so a small pop-up trailer or pulling a small utility trailer is possible. It also undercuts the TrailSport by a few grand (but it’s less efficient), and it comes well equipped. I’m not a fan of the transmission, but the engine (which is a bit buzzy) has good pep.

Hope that helps!