The 1,250-Horsepower 2026 Chevy Corvette ZR1X is the Most Powerful ‘Vette Yet, And Now We Know What It Costs

At $207,395, the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is way less expensive than the hypercars GM’s targeting.

For decades, Chevrolet has more or less positioned the Corvette is America’s poke in the eye to Europe’s supercar elite, and it continues to do so with the 2026 Corvette ZR1X. We’re talking about a 1,250-horsepower, all-wheel drive supercar that aims to go toe-to-toe with Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini to name just a few. All the while, Chevy isn’t charging anywhere near what you’d have to pay for a European thoroughbred. In fact, it just announced a $207,395 base price for the coupe, while the convertible will set you back at least $217,395.

Okay, so that’s not exactly cheap — it’s still nearly three times the price of your garden-variety Stingray. And that’s just the start, because if you want the top-spec 3LZ with all the bells and whistles, you’ll have to cough up $218,395 (or $228,395 for the drop-top). That’s between $25,000 and $35,000 more than even your standard ZR1, but it’s still way less than the high six figures or even low seven figures you’ll have to pay for some of the ZR1X’s ostensible hypercar competition.

Along with announcing the bottom-line pricing, Chevrolet also took today’s opportunity to roll out a limited-run Quail Silver Edition, which is what you’re seeing here. That name does pack some meaning: Not for the bird, but for The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, which is an event coming up at Pebble Beach next week during Monterey Car Week. It’s almost as if GM planned that.

What makes the special edition so special?

If you jump onto the 3LZ-based Quail Limited Edition, you’ll naturally shell out even more money. $241,395, to be specific.

For that, not only do you get a fully-loaded ZR1X, but this convertible brings in Blade Silver Matte paint — the Corvette’s first factory matte color option since the 1960s. The color which inspired Blade Silver, called Inca Silver, was first offered on the C1 Corvette between 1957 and 1959. The Quail Silver Limited Edition also includes a special serialized plaque, as wel as a Sky Cool and Medium Ash Gray interior with Habanero orange accents. Orange brake calipers continue that contrasting theme, while you get black exhaust tips out back and carbon-painted mirror caps to complete the look.

The Quail Corvette will make its appearance on August 15 in Monterey. Beyond that, the 2026 Chevy Corvette ZR1X will go on sale by the end of the year. It’s likely these high-end models will trade hands above MSRP if you’re not one of the lucky few to snipe an early allocation. If you aren’t one of those folks, I wish you luck actually trying to get one of these ZR1Xs at MSRP.