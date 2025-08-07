Good News Hemi Fans: It Looks Like the Jeep Wrangler 392’s V8 Is Sticking Around for Awhile

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

The Big Hemi is back in a big way, as it appears destined for the long-awaited Jeep Gladiator 392.

Boy, how things can change in a few months, huh? We were staring down the death of the long-lived Hemi V8 last year, and now it’s coming back with a vengeance. Not only is the 5.7-liter V8 back in the Ram 1500 and the TRX about to make a triumphant return, but it also seems we’re about to finally, finally get the Big Hemi for the Jeep Gladiator: the 6.4-liter-powered Rubicon 392.

In a media briefing Thursday, Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said, point blank, “don’t worry” to Wrangler and Gladiator fans lamenting the prospect of eight thundering cylinders becoming an echo of the past. “The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 will have a home at Jeep,” he said.

And yes, for those keeping score, that means the Jeep Wrangler 392 SUV is sticking around as well. Much like the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, so much for the “Final Edition” that rolled out in 2025. We’ll have to wait and see if Stellantis winds up grappling with more customer blowback on that one.

Final or not, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler has managed to hang on since the 2021 model year, and this announcement seems to pave the way for its continuation into the foreseeable future. While it’s not absolutely confirmed by way of the official product release, the Gladiator 392 seems to be well on the way, and we could potentially (perhaps probably) see the 5.7-liter Hemi make its way back to the Jeep Grand Cherokee, if not the 6.4-liter as well in a new SRT-branded model.

Let’s not forget that Stellantis officially un-shelved the SRT performance division last month — and they definitely look to be hitting the ground running.

For now, V8 fans can rejoice at the Hemi making its comeback at a wickedly rapid pace. We won’t address the elephant in the room about how much a Jeep Gladiator 392 is likely to cost, but based on the Wrangler…well, use your imagination.

