Volvo Teases Its New ES90 Can Charge Faster, Go Further Than Ever

(Images: Volvo)

Volvo’s flagship ES90 electric sedan promises more capability than we’ve seen from its past cars.

We’re still a week away from the full reveal for its next-generation sedan, but Volvo continues the drip-drip-drip of technical information to build up some hype before the big event. Today’s new piece of information is a critical piece of the puzzle for anyone still eyeing an electric sedan, as the automaker disclosed details on the upcoming ES90’s electrical architecture, charging capability and projected driving range.

Volvo claims serious advancements on all three fronts, spearheaded by an upgrade to an 800-volt electrical system — the first of the brand’s models to do so. Making that switch brings some distinct benefits, including greater efficiency and improved charging rates. On the latter point, the company’s announcement Wednesday claims the ES90 can replenish up to 186 miles (300 km) of driving range in just 10 minutes. That’s at a 350-kW-capable DC fast-charger of course, but as those are getting more prevalent as charging networks continue to expand, owners should spend far less time waiting around charging.

When it comes to actually getting on the road, Volvo also claims exemplary range figures for its dual-motor, all-wheel drive sedan. Granted, today’s stated range of 700 kilometers — or 435 miles — is using the European WLTP cycle. That number tends to be far more optimistic than EPA estimates, so take it with a grain of salt. When we do actually get U.S.-market specs, including EPA figures, we’d expect this midsize sedan to land somewhere in the 375-mile range. That’s still mighty impressive, though not quite as considerable as the Tesla Model S or Lucid Air. The potential EPA figure is speculative at this point, though, so we’ll have to wait and see.

For what it’s worth, the similar Volvo EX90 SUV manages 310 miles on a charge. Naturally, you’d expect the ES90’s size, weight and profile to offer up much better range, but that figure lends perspective to what we can expect when the car actually launches in America.

We should get much more information on the 2026 Volvo ES90 next Wednesday, March 5, when the company is planning its livestream.