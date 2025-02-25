Maserati Debuts Expanded GranCabrio Lineup With New Entry-Level Model and One-Off Trofeo

A new entry-level GranCabrio offers at least a slightly more affordable option.

At the International Councours of Elegance in St. Moritz this past weekend, Maserati seized the opportunity to reveal an expanded lineup of its GranCabrio convertible. Adding to the existing Trofeo and electric Folgore, there’s now an entry-level internal combustion model to round out the range.

At its core, this latest GranCabrio model still packs the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6. The entry-level variant manages 483 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, however, bringing it down a peg from the top-end Trofeo. It’s still fairly quick, according to Maserati’s own figures, with a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 188 mph. It also comes with standard all-wheel drive, which ought to help out when you want to take your six-figure convertible to your Alpine sanctuary.

Like existing models, this Maserati GranCabrio “490-CV” entry-level model still features a fabric soft top, which the company says can open in 14 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph. When you go to close it again, it will take about 16 seconds.

Maserati says its revamped and expanded the color palette for the whole GranCabrio range, including new hues like Verde Giada that we see on the 490-CV model. Standard models get staggered 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear gloss black wheels, while those cars specced like this display model get ice-colored leather interior with the Maserati Trident embroidered into the headrests. A 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system also comes as part of this package, as well as 3D carbon fiber trim elements and darkened adaptive LED headlights. On the tech front, there’s a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.3-inch upper infotainment display and 8.8-inch lower display for climate controls.

We don’t know how much this entry-level model will cost in the U.S. yet, though its Italian price comes in at €169,600. Taking exchange rates into account, that works out to about $177,500, although that number could shift for a North American launch. The more powerful Trofeo, for its part, starts at about $204,995.

This one-of-a-kind GranCabrio Trofeo shows off Maserati’s personalization program.

Alongside the entry-level GranCabrio, Maserati also revealed a Trofeo called “ONE of ONE – The I.C.E.” as part of the program. The name pretty clearly gives away its intent — as this is a one-off meant to demonstrate Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program. To wit, this car has an exclusive Ice Liquid tri-coat paint scheme, meant to evoke thoughts of a frozen lake. Sticking with the winter theme, the side air intakes are finished in gloss white, as are the forged wheels. Behind those wheels, you get gloss blue brake calipers.

To cap off the look, the unique GranCabrio Trofeo gets a Blue Marine soft top and an ice interior.

More generally for the GranTurismo coupe and the GranCabrio, Maserati also announced a new sports exhaust system available to order in march with “purer and more adrenaline-fueled sounds”.