Ask Nathan: Will the Non-Hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser Sell Here and Towing with the Ford Maverick Hybrid?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The JDM Toyota Land Cruiser 250 isn’t meant for our market.

Is it okay to tow with a Ford Maverick hybrid?

The first question comes from a viewer who wants to know about the Japanese domestic market (JDM) Toyota Land Cruiser 250 – and it it’s coming to the United States.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) regarding the new Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series.

Hi! Just heard about the Toyota Land Cruiser 250 and I think it’s even cheaper than the 1958 ($57,000). It’s not a hybrid. Do you think it will sell here?

— WikFlash778

A: That’s a big “no” from me, but I’ve been wrong before.

I have a few reasons for my answer, mainly – the powertrains. You are correct: it will be less expensive as it is not a hybrid; however, there are many reasons why Toyota simply cannot sell it here. I’ll show you a quote below…

“The “250” series is available with two types of powertrains: a 2.8-liter direct injection turbo diesel engine with Direct Shift-8AT and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 6 Super ECT, both delivering powerful driving and environmental performance.” Toyota

A Toyota turbo diesel will not sell here, period. The company has remained firm about not attempting to enter our market with their diesels. Believe me, I’m not against a diesel off-roader. In fact: I think they are the best way to overland and whatnot, but modern ones only seem to work out in domestic market, heavy-duty pickup trucks.

With all that being said, there is that 2.7-liter gas engine. I believe this is a non-turbo, entry-level gas engine and it’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This is similar to the old-school inline-four Toyota used in its previous version of the (base model) Tacoma. Less than 160 horsepower, and around 180 lb-ft of torque. Not a ton of power, to be sure, but it’s known as a reliable and fairly efficient powertrain.

If you do the basic math, this combination should be much less expensive than the current 1958 model. It would probably be cheaper than the new 4Runner – which is one of the reasons it makes little sense hitting our market. Additionally, there’s something to be said about current emissions requirements.

Maybe, one day we’ll see slightly less Land Cruisers in our country, but I doubt it.

— N

The last question comes from a Nissan fan who is worried about the recent news regarding Honda. I think..

Q: (Via: Facebook – NathanAdlenJournalist) RE: Is it okay to tow with a Maverick hybrid?

Quick question for you Nathan. I was thinking about buying a new or used Ford Maverick hybrid and I wanted to know if it’s safe to tow a 1,800 boat?

— Wilson FKP

A: Yep – you truly can tow with the Maverick Hybrid. However…

If you opt for the older Maverick hybrid, it is rated at 2,000-lbs, meaning that you’re approaching its maximum with 1,800-lbs. Remember: the load in your truck will affect the overall weight as well. As such, I would recommend the current Ford Maverick hybrid as it has different cooling, and an updated powertrain. It has a maximum tow rating of 4,000-lbs IF you get the correct tow package.

It’s better to have a higher capacity as it puts less stress on your vehicle – and you.

– N