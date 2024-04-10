Alfa Romeo Reveals the Milano As Its New Small, Electric Crossover

In terms of size, the new Alfa Romeo Milano slots just below the Tonale.

Alfa Romeo just revealed the all-new Milano as a compact crossover, at least for foreign markets. We don’t yet have confirmation of whether it’ll make its way to North American shores, but if it does it will sit just below the existing Tonale. Both the base 156 horsepower Milano and the 240 horsepower Veloce will run strictly electric powertrains.

Powering the Milano is a modest 54-kWh battery pack, though Alfa claims as much as 250 miles of driving range thanks to its compact dimensions. That range estimate does use the more optimistic WLTP standard rather than EPA ratings, so expect something in the neighborhood of 200 miles if it were to make it to the U.S. With up to 20 inch wheels being available, the range figure would likely drop notably depending on the final configuration.

Charging on the go takes as little as 30 minutes from 10 to 80%, according to the manufacturer. An 11-kW charger comes equipped on certain models of the car as well. Some of the more advanced tech features include level 2 autonomous driving and a virtual assistant powered by ChatGPT.

The Milano brings luxury features in a compact package

Since the Milano is slotted as a more luxurious offering, 10.25-inch screens, a 360-degree camera system and massaging seats are all available features. The interior brings a splash of sportiness as well from the materials to the aggressive seat and minimalist IP design. Much of the interior looks like it could have been lifted from one of Alfa’s more expensive performance models. It’s not just appearance either, since they claim a Torsen differential is part of the Veloce trim package.

Veloce models also get lowered suspension, stiffer sway bars and bigger brakes. Whether or not any model of the new Alfa Romeo Milano will make it stateside remains to be seen. In the meantime, check out our most recent video on the Tonale linked below.