2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Offers a Stealthy Family Hauler Option, If That’s Your Thing

(Images: Hyundai)

The 2024 Hyundai Palisade now offers an anti-chrome option called the Night Edition.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Hyundai offer a blacked-out option — the Santa Cruz saw the same treatment this year — but now you have a stealthier option if you need a three-row family rig. There is a catch, if you’re in the market: It’s only available on the top-end Calligraphy trim.

However, going that direction ensures the 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition offers all the goodies you could possibly want, black and dark chrome trim, special 20-inch wheels, dark aluminum and interior trim and black microsuede seating accents. Other mechanical changes specific to the Night Edition include downhill brake control as well as a snow mode, a tow mode and an AWD lock button for the H-TRAC all-wheel drive system. You can order the Calligraphy Night Edition in Abyss Black or, if you want a high-contrast option, Hyper White.

Outside the Night Edition model, most of the other 2024 Hyundai Palisade tweaks boil down to feature shuffling. The base SE now gets dual-zone front climate control as well as rear temperature control, so that’s a nice upgrade if you’re looking for the most affordable option. The Limited and Calligraphy models get ambient lighting as standard fare, while the XRT and higher models get manual rear side window sunshades.

2024 price walk

If you’re in the market for a 2024 Hyundai Palisade, you’re unfortunately staring down a price increase, no matter which trim you pick. Prices increase by $250 to $1,100 depending on the model, with the new Calligraphy Night Edition capping out the range at $53,600, including Hyundai’s $1,335 destination charge. All trims with the exception of the Night Edition come as front-wheel drive by default; adding AWD kicks up the price by $2,000.