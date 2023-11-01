Ford Debuts Mustang Dark Horse-Themed 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Racer

The new Mustang is competing in motorsports across the board, including NASCAR.

Ford’s had an extremely busy year launching the all-new S650 Mustang, and several of the latest pieces of news involved its wall-to-wall racing ambitions. Even after checking out the insane Mustang GTD in Detroit, the Blue Oval’s still not done with its race car reveals, leading to today’s announcement. On Wednesday, the automaker revealed the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Mustang, a racer that looks remarkably convincing given the Series’ regulations on cosmetic changes to the Cup cars.

Again, it’s just one prong of the Mustang’s racing strategy. Dark Horse variants of the seventh-generation Mustang will compete in GT3 and GT4 classes, while racing contenders also have race-prepped, track-only options in the Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R. As for NASCAR Cup Mustang, Ryan Blaney of Team Penske said, “We’re excited to debut this new Mustang Dark Horse next year. I can’t wait for this to debut and drive it next year at the Coliseum and, hopefully, I can be the one to get the first win. That would be a cool accomplishment.”

Ford will race the NASCAR Cup Series Mustang Dark Horse with Team Penske on February 4, 2024, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race.

If you’re looking for a street-legal racer and you have the scratch kicking around, check out the $300,000 Mustang GTD: