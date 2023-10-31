Did Someone Say 800 Horsepower? That’s What the Ford Mustang FP800S Concept Package Offers At SEMA

If you want to seriously increase your Ford Mustang GT’s performance, check out this FP800S concept package from this year’s SEMA show.

The Ford Mustang FP800S concept package consists of a huge supercharger kit (with other engine upgrades), exhaust, running gear, aero and suspension upgrades. According to Ford, it can be adapted for automatic and manual transmissions. This concept comes with special, white alloy wheels, a lowering kit, along with front and rear aero.

Most importantly, they included a supercharger kit that will be available for the current model Mustang GT soon. The supercharger kit comes with a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty. It’s also CARB compliant, when you have it installed by a dealer or ASE-certified technician. The supercharger kit is debuting now, at the SEMA show. The supercharger kit will be available beginning in 2024.

Pricing has not been released as of this writing.

“The Ford Performance supercharger kit means more power and more excitement for Mustang owners. With at least 800 horsepower, this Ford Performance option takes the already-powerful Ford Mustang GT to an extreme level that should satisfy even the most demanding driver.” Ford product manager Michael Goodwin

The new Ford Performance Parts 2024 Mustang Supercharger Kit is capable of “at least” 800 Horsepower. Here’s what you get:

3.0-liter 6th generation Whipple twin-screw supercharger

Patented dual air pass, dual water pass, dual intercooler technology

Oversized heat exchanger and high flow intercooler pump

High flow, dual beam fuel injectors

Billet high flow fuel rails

Integrated intercooled air-bypass system

92mm throttle body

120mm dual air intake system

Dual high flow filters

Tomahawk V2 flash tool with data logging capacity

Fits all auto and manual transmission-equipped Mustang GT models

Check out the Ford Mustang FP800S concept package at the 2023 SEMA show in Las Vegas, NV. It takes place from October 31 to November 3.