2025 Volvo EX30 Pricing Revealed From $36,245 for the Base, Single-Motor Model

Volvo’s small electric crossover is reasonably affordable, but there’s a catch.

The online configurator is now live for the 2025 Volvo EX30, and the automaker did actually keep to its earlier promise to price the car under $35,000. In fact, the base Core model costs $34,950 before a $1,295 destination fee. Factoring that in, you can technically order your base EX30 for $36,245, which is remarkably affordable for an EV.

Volvo offers the tiny EX30 crossover in two powertrain configurations. As you’d expect, a single-motor model is the least expensive. It’s available in three trim levels: the Core, the $40,195 Plus and the $41,895 Ultra. Single Motor Extended Range models offer up to an estimated 275 miles on a charge from its 69-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, though you can get a Twin Motor Performance that drops the 0-60 time to 3.4 seconds, at the expense of range.

Keep in mind, though, the Twin Motor is also significantly more expensive. Starting at $46,195 for the Plus model, it’s a full $9,950 more than the single-motor version. The dual-motor version omits the Core model, so the only other trim available is the range-topping Twin Motor Performance Ultra, for $47,895.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 likely won’t qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, since the automaker will import them to the U.S. from China. It appears Volvo priced the EX30 accordingly to keep it competitive, though we’ll have to see just how many people take the company up on its offer. Even though it’s smaller than the XC40 Recharge, the EX30 is still nearly $20,000 cheaper.