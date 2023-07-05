Stellantis Lays Out STLA Medium EV Platform Details, Including Power and Range

(Images: Stellantis)

The STLA Medium platform will soon underpin some of Stellantis’ upcoming cars.

Much like how General Motors launched its Ultium architecture, we’re getting some more details on what Stellantis has in store for its new compact EVs. As you probably guessed, the STLA Medium sits right in the middle of the company’s planned EV framework, which also includes the STLA Small, Large and Frame (truck) platforms.

We don’t know what specific models will use the STLA Medium platform just yet, but the automaker did mention front- or all-wheel drive applications as well as passenger cars and SUVs in the C and D segments (think Jeep Compass, Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Giulia, that sort of ballpark). It’s a particularly important segment to cover, as the company notes it accounted for 35 million sales last year, or nearly half of all global car sales.

When Stellantis kicks off STLA Medium production, it says its plants will crank out nearly two million such vehicles every year. The automaker plans to start production on this platform in Europe later this year.

STLA Medium platform specs

Finally, we have some figures to digest for what will likely be Stellantis’ most popular EV platform. The STLA Medium platform uses a 400-volt electrical architecture, with two possible battery configurations. Since we’re not talking about a higher-spec 800-volt system, the potential charging time between 20% and 80% comes in at 27 minutes, according to the company’s release Wednesday. That same statement did not mention a maximum charging rate, though it sounds like STLA Medium vehicles will fall somewhere in the 150-kW area.

CEO Carlos Tavares said the STLA Medium platform will adapt to an 800-volt electrical system in the future, as well as accepting new battery chemistries including solid-state batteries. For the time being, though, the official word is that the 400-volt approach keeps these EVs affordable, without compromising too much on charging capability.

The larger of two battery packs offers 98-kWh of usable capacity.

Stellantis says that’s good enough for more than 435 miles (700 kilometers). It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that the range estimate uses the WLTP standard, so official EPA figures will be far lower when they come in. The smaller “Standard” pack will manage around 310 miles, again using the WLTP measurement. Stellantis did not quote the smaller pack’s size, at time of writing.

How did the company land at those range figures? It estimates the STLA Medium vehicle’s average efficiency at 4.43 miles per kWh, which would make it exceptional against a host of current EVs (around 4 miles/kWh is our current yardstick for an efficient EV). As for performance, Stellantis claims models using the compact platform will put out between 215 horsepower (160 kW) and 382 horsepower (285 kW), depending on whether you’re talking about a single or dual-motor setup.

Like other recent EVs, STLA Medium is a scalable platform, meaning it can adapt to differently sized vehicles within a certain range, as will the other three niches in the company’s EV plan. This architecture accommodates vehicles with wheelbases between 106-114 inches, overall lengths between 169-193 inches and with ground clearance up to 8.66 inches. So, again, think compact crossovers here.

When will it arrive here?

Stellantis aims to kick off STLA Medium production with the Peugeot 3008 crossover later this year, that will only be sold overseas. From there, it will expand out to “several plants” across the globe. Based on the company’s current trajectory, we’ll most likely see this platform underpin Chrysler’s new EV first, which may arrive by early 2026.

An important note on that point, however: Chrysler recently went back to the drawing board on its next electric model, effectively scrapping plans to put the Airflow concept into production. We will see a new model emerge at some point, but it’s still uncertain what it will look like or what Chrysler will even call this new EV. Still, at least this offers some perspective, so hopefully we will have more tangible updates soon.

Jeep is another likely contender for early applications of the STLA Medium platform. The Recon (shown below) may sit a tier above the size class Stellantis is aiming for here, but you can bet smaller Jeeps in our market will take on this architecture when the company moves to fully electrified models later this decade.