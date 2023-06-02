Fisker Ocean Extreme Claims 360-Mile Range, Making It the Longest-Range SUV in the U.S. Under $200,000

(Images: Fisker Inc.)

The new Fisker Ocean manages impressive range for an SUV thanks to its 113-kWh battery.

Official EPA estimates are in, and the new Fisker Ocean manages 360 miles on a charge in its “Extreme” trim on 20-inch wheels. That’s notable for the 550-horsepower, dual motor electric crossover because it beats out the Tesla Model X’s 348-mile figure, and it’s technically the longest-range EV on sale in the U.S. for under $200,000.

That may sound oddly specific — and it is — but that’s because of the recently launched Faraday Future FF 91. That car, for which the company announced pricing yesterday, manages 381 miles on a single charge of its 142-kWh battery pack. However, you’ll have to spend at least $250,000 to get buy that car. Fisker did test out the Ocean on the more generous WLTP cycle used in Europe, where it earned a rating of 440 miles. The optional 22-inch wheels only dropped the range by a marginal 4 miles, so keep that in mind when translating those numbers to EPA-rated figures.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme earned an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order, approving the car for sale in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. “A lot of hard work went into achieving these results,” said CEO Henrik Fisker, “and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated.”

Fisker expects to start delivering Ocean models to U.S. customers this month. Pricing starts at $37,499 for the base Sport model (with a 250-mile range). From there, you can opt for the $49,999 Ultra (with 340 miles of range) or the $68,999 Extreme. The launch edition Fisker Ocean One also costs $68,999.