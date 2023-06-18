Ask Nathan: Affordable EV Pickup Truck and China’s Influence Here?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Where’s our affordable EV pickup?

Will we see an increase in China’s automotive influence here?

The first question comes from a fan who is questioning why we’re not seeing an affordable EV pickup truck on the horizon.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) Regarding the affordable EV pickup truck that hasn’t come!

Hi Nathan and thanks for posting my email last week about the (Ram) Rampage. Now I want to know where this mythological affordable EV pickup truck we’ve waited for is. You guys do a great job on your truck channel and I am not angry at you. But the EV pickups you have featured are (mostly) over $70,000! Look Nathan and team, I make about $50,000 a year and can barely afford my middle class lifestyle as it is. Your $32,000 baby pickup would be about all I could afford if I ever wanted one.

How come I see countries all over the world with cheap EV pickup trucks that are humming around as daily drivers. But there’s nothing available here? It makes no sense to me!

That’s why I wanted to find out more about the Ram Rampage which you talked about last week. I hope they sell basic ones for $25,000 or something. But I also want to dream about an affordable EV pickup and there IS NO SUCH THINGS AS AN AFFORDABLE EV PICKUP!!! Will the promised solid state battery help or maybe other tech to make these things cheaper?

Is there anything out there that might make this poor fan happy?!

– Alfa88

A: There are a lot of issues with building an affordable EV pickup truck, but it’s not impossible.

First of all, we’re still pulling out of the parts and material shortage, so simply building something inexpensive that’s battery powered is problematic. Remember: one of the most expensive components on EVs is the battery. It’s also the most controversial, given its precious metals content, construction and lifespan. Sure, things are improving all around, but its still a waiting game.

Solid state batteries could be a game changer, but they require those difficult-to-acquire rare earth metals too. I attached a link to a great explanation of solid state batteries (here), and their benefits, along with drawbacks. They won’t be saving us loads of cash anytime soon.

Importing cheap, simple EV pickup trucks from overseas is not in the cards.

There are plenty of inexpensive EV pickup trucks in other markets. Some of them are fairly impressive, if you think of them as basic transport. Chicken tax is the main reason many cheap alternatives are not coming here. The only way you can get some of these EVs sent here is if you use them as off-highway vehicles. In other words, they can’t be street legal. Sure, some can be used in some places that permit vehicles that are limited to under highway speeds, but that’s not much of an incentive.

In the past, I presented some interesting possibilities from Nissan, among others. Ideas that work around tech that’s currently available on our shores, some that might be easy-ish to convert. In one instance, I looked at the Nissan Surf concept, and thought that something that size, using a Nissan Leaf drivetrain, could be a simple solution for many.

in other cases, the truck concept you’re seeing here, the Telo, might be the answer. This is a tiny (think Mini Cooper-sized) truck. It’s still not inexpensive enough, with prices hovering around the $50,000 mark, but there’s potential for a less expensive model. Right now, the California-based Telo, says its little pickup has a 105 kWh battery good for 350 miles, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. Telo claims a 0 to 60 mph run in about four-seconds, a payload capacity of 1,600 pounds and a max tow rating of 6,600 pounds.

Cool, but it’s only a concept.

There may be some news coming from Ford in the near future with some tantalizing EV pickup truck news, but there’s nothing official there either.

Sorry, I wish I had better news.

N

The next question comes from a longtime fan regarding China’s automotive influence in the United States.

Q: (Via: Ask Nathan) RE: The Chinese are coming.

Hey Nathan, the new EX30 has a crazy price for a Volvo (I’m on my second XC-40 and love it). The new model hit that price point because Volvo is owned by Geely, and will be built in China. I predict a major hit. But is this the first salvo in the Chinese invasion of the US market? If so, it’s a stealth missile, because few will peek behind the Volvo badge. What do you think? Should I run through the streets of Detroit with a lantern, shouting “The Chinese are coming!”

– Scott

A: Despite our political ups and downs with China, they’ve been here for years.

Yes, Volvo is owned by Chinese mega-giant Geely, and cars along with components are built on the mainland – in some cases. Honestly, I don’t think quality will be much of an issue. Many Americans have no idea how many components for cars are, and have been, built in China over the years. Everything from engines to electronic components have been made in China for many years.

Even basics, like copper and precious metals are often shipped here, or added to components built elsewhere – before being shipped here. Yes, precious metals used in modern EV batteries is a major boon in China. You know those robots that are in American factories that build cars? Many have components built in China.

There’s good new, from my perspective…

I’ve been lucky enough to visit China several times. Watching their automakers adapt and improve with remarkable speed amazed me, and frightened others. Much of their automotive tech is on par with ours, and some even surpasses us. Their factory automation tech is, in many cases, world class, and their output is hard to match.

Volvo EX30 interior

While this is bad news for competitors, and some governments, it could be good news for consumers. Simply put: high quality components that are inexpensive will benefit all of us. Hopefully, it may become easier to acquire, or, it will force local competition to find competitive solutions. That especially goes for the auto industry.

There’s no need to sound the warning, they’re already here. From a consumer point of view, that’s not a bad thing. In addition, I am looking forward to the Volvo EX30 as well. My wife would dig it!

– N