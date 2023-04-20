2024 Hyundai Elantra N Revamp Adds a Touch of Grace to Frantic Pace

Mechanically, we’re not expecting any changes to the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N, but it does sport a new look.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N has made its styling debut, displaying its new sheet metal, which is similar to the recent refresh the regular Elantra received. While we do not have any photos of the interior, nor any specifications, the external body work is a step in a new direction.

Oddly, when I say “step in a new direction,” I am a bit off base. That’s because this horizontal design language seems to have started with the Hyundai Staria minivan. Yep, it’s not even available in the United States, but it is one of the sleekest looking minivans ever designed. You can directly connect the Elantra N’s new look to that van and a growing number of the automaker’s facelifted models. The company has since translated that styling to the new Kona crossover, as well as the Sonata sedan.

Judging by the photos we were able to procure, there are two different sets of 19-inch wheels available – black and silver. They have different spoke designs, but they appear to both be about the same size. It’s possible that one is lighter than the other.

The most obvious change is the front end. Hyundai went to a completely vertical line for the DRL, rather than the previous design, which has an upward flourish at the ends. The grille and lower facia are noticeably less bulky looking as well. It’s pretty dramatic when you look at both side by side (the old car is top-left below):

There are no images available of the interior, nor are there any updates on the vehicle’s specifications. Once again, I think it’s a pretty good bet that the sedan will keep its powerful, turbocharged four cylinder. Hopefully, it keeps its snappy six-speed manual transmission, and its dual-clutch as well.

We should know soon if the 276-horsepower drivetrain remains, or if there have been changes – soon. We expect to hear official chatter about the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N in the very near future.

Stay tuned!