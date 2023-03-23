2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Video Review: A Near Perfect EV With One Big Catch

Pros Cons ✓ Up to 483 horsepower ☓ Only 236 miles of range ✓ A great interior and standard features ☓ Considerably more expensive than the gas GV70 ✓ Fast charging

The new Genesis Electrified GV70 : 50% better than the gas GV70?

The first examples of Genesis’ fully electric GV70 are arriving in dealerships as we speak. It’s the newest EV from the Korean luxury brand, and yet it doesn’t feel new. The gas-powered GV70 was revealed in 2020, and its difficult to tell the two apart. That’s not necessarily bad, since we do like the looks of the old GV70.

Unless you can spot the subtle differences like a lack of exhaust pipes, you would have no idea it’s any different. Then comes the price, at $65,850 starting it’s about 50% more expensive than its gas burning sibling. The biggest problem, however, is the range. With only 236 miles EPA on a charge, the Electrified GV70 falls behind its competition.

There’s more to the story

Even so, the Genesis GV70 Electrified is still one of the best EVs we’ve tested. The interior has a phenomenal design that is best in the EV exclusive Glacier White. Genesis implements tech in such a way as to actually improve your driving experience rather than detract from it. The car doesn’t constantly accost you with chimes and warnings as you drive. The screens are responsive and easy to use, and the climate panel even gives you haptic feedback when you press down.

Infotainment lives on a 14.5″ screen well placed above the dash, and the 3D instrument cluster gives dimension to the screen. Materials and design are the biggest highlights though. From a jewelry inspired drive selector to the Prestige trim’s copper accents, you won’t mind spending time in the new GV70. At $72,650, Prestige models also get Nappa leather, Lexicon audio, active noise control, a heated wheel and a heads up display. That being said, if you wear polarized sunglasses the HUD won’t do much for you.

A powertrain as luxurious as the car around it

Luxury rarely exists without some level of performance these days, and with up to 483 horsepower this is no exception. Under regular driving conditions, the GV70 EV produces 429 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. However, the bottom of the steering wheel has a button labeled “Boost.” That brings you up to 483 horsepower for a 10 second period. The paddles behind the wheel control regen power making it easy to switch modes all the way from coasting to one pedal driving.

Genesis claims the Electrified GV70 is also 24% more rigid than the ICE model. The GV70 EV handles well enough to be fun, without sacrificing comfort. But neither the power, nor the handling gives the impression of a sports car wannabe. Even in sport mode it’s a calm car to drive unlike the radically unhinged 576 horsepower Kia EV6 GT.

While range is an issue for the car, charging isn’t. Kia claims peak charging of 350 kW and 10-80 precent in as little as 18 minutes. Like many of the other EV cars that use the e-GMP platform, the GV70’s battery is 77.4-kWh. Genesis also threw in a slew of standard features to help justify the high starting price. Features like heated and ventilated seats, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, standard AWD and access to the battery’s power using an included adaptor (Vehicle-to-Load). The GV70 also comes with 3 years of free fast charging through Electrify America.

This is the first Genesis model to be built outside of South Korea. U.S. market cars are produced in Montgomery, AL and should be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit. As a total package, the Electrified GV70 is a great offering in the luxury EV segment. For a closer look at the car, check out the video linked below.