The 2023 Honda Accord Is the Best Yet: Here’s What Is Different, New AND Improved

There’s a new Honda Accord in town, and it promises to be the best one yet.

A great number of folks may be loath to spend their hard-earned cash on a midsize sedan these days, but the Honda Accord isn’t just any sedan. It’s a mainstay of the American car market (as well as the perennial Toyota Camry rival) that’s been around for 47 years through eleven generations. This latest model should be the best one yet — we’ve particularly commended its styling in earlier videos — but just how does it compare to the now defunct tenth-generation model? Roman takes a closer look in this side-by-side comparison.

(Images: Honda)

Before diving into it, there is a bit of sad news for fans of the 2.0-liter model, which was effectively a de-tuned Type R. That model is out with the latest generation, splitting the range between the base 192-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbo and the 204-horsepower Accord Hybrid. Still, either option will be decently efficient, with the hybrid managing up to 51 mpg in the EX-L trim, according to Honda’s claims.

In the video below, we have an apples-to-apples comparison between the old Touring Hybrid and the brand-new one. Apart from the styling and the output ratings, the new Honda Accord also gets an infotainment upgrade (up to 12.3-inch display), as well as a 10.2-inch driver information screen in the cluster and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability.

Not only that, but the eleventh generation Accord has Google apps built in and over-the-air update capability, making the car more tech-heavy out of the box than the old car. On paper, at least, that tech should also be more responsive and easier to use.

Check out Roman’s comparison below, and check back next Tuesday, February 7 for full driving impressions on the 2023 Honda Accord!