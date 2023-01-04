Dodge Will Debut Its Final ‘Last Call’ Model in March as It Pivots Toward an All-Electric Future

Dodge has one more ‘Last Call’ in store — and now we finally know when it’s coming.

It’s just about time for Dodge’s “Last Call” my friends. And, like many of you, I have tried to look at the future in the most positive way, yet – the end of big-honkin’ V8s in performance cars hurts. Dodge wants you to know that it ain’t over yet. The Dodge “Last Call” performance festival is set for March 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There, they will introduce final 2023 Dodge “Last Call” special-edition model, and give us insight about their future of electrification.

This is a free, open to all event

According to Stellantis, the seventh and final Dodge 2023 “Last Call” commemorative edition model will be a last-of-its-kind Dodge special-edition vehicle. The all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will be on display as well. On top of that, the Dodge “Last Call” event will also be a family-friendly day. The event will be filled with drag racing, celebrity appearances, thrill rides, car show and more. You can Livestream the event at DodgeGarage.com.

Additional details on the Dodge “Last Call” celebration in Las Vegas will be shared at a later date. Go to Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com for more information.

While many of us are pouring one out for the slow passing of internal combustion, I am pleased with the design language of the Dodge Daytona SRT Concept. While it may not look the same in production mode, the company is known for building aggressive looking vehicles. If it drives as mean as it looks, the future may be brighter still.