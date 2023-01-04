The 2023 Honda Accord Is a Sleek Package — But How Much More Does It Cost?

You'll have to set more aside for the new Accord, but it might not be as bad as you think

The 2023 Honda Accord brings a host of styling and tech updates, and a higher price tag.

We thought the new, eleventh-generation Honda Accord is a sharp-looking machine when we saw it at the LA Auto Show. Not only do you get the fresh look, but you also get a host of new features. One of my worries, though, is that it would be significantly more expensive, since Honda’s dropped the base LX trims from its recent offerings including the Civic and CR-V.

Fortunately, that’s not the case with the Accord (with an asterisk). It retains its base LX model (at least for the 2023 model year), so the price jump isn’t especially huge.

The LX model kicks off with a 7-inch infotainment screen, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. You also get a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloys LED headlights and the latest Honda Sensing suite of safety features. That includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane deep assist and adaptive cruise control as standard equipment. The EX adds heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated seats.

The 1.5-liter turbo-equipped LX kicks off the range at $28,390, including Honda’s $1,095 destination fee. That’s $775 more than the outgoing model. For that, you’ll get 192 horsepower making its way to the front wheels through a CVT, and up to 37 mpg (29 mpg city and 32 combined). There’s a slightly more expensive ($30,705) EX model, but those are the only two trims to feature the base engine.

If you’re looking for more grunt, you’ll have to spring for the hybrid model instead.

Now, this is where the other shoe drops. The 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid does lose its base model, so the least expensive electrified version is the $32,990 Sport. Apples to apples, that’s only $825 more than the outgoing 2022 Sport. However, now that this is the entry level, your cheapest hybrid is now $4,175 than you could feasibly get one for last year, availability and markups notwithstanding.

Should you be able and willing to fork over the extra cash, you will get more in terms of both power and efficiency. The 2.0-liter-backed hybrid model manages 204 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque (same as the CR-V Hybrid). The $34,635 EX-L is the most efficient option of the available hybrid trims, though, managing 51 city / 44 highway / 48 combined mpg. Other trims like the Sport, Sport-L and Touring get 46 city / 41 highway / 44 combined mpg. In all cases, you’ll get anywhere from 1-3 mpg more than the old Accord Hybrid models.

The fully-loaded Touring model brings in heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, a head-up display and wireless charging.

2023 Honda Accord pricing breakdown (including destination):

Trim Drivetrain MSRP Fuel Economy (EPA Estimated)

(City/Highway/Combined) LX 1.5L Turbo $28,390 29 / 37 / 32 EX 1.5L Turbo $30,705 29 / 37 / 32 Sport Hybrid $32,990 46 / 41 / 44 EX-L Hybrid $34,635 51 / 44 / 48 Sport-L Hybrid $34,970 46 / 41 / 44 Touring Hybrid $38,985 46 / 41 / 44

