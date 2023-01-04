(Images: Aston Martin)

The current Aston Martin DBS is no slouch in the power department, so even more is an exciting prospect.

Aston’s current AM7 DBS Superleggera has been around for a few years now, and it’s time for the swan song. The automaker just teased the limited-edition finale Wednesday, called the DBS 770 Ultimate. It is, in the company’s own words, “a final edition flagship to surpass them all.” The full debut is coming sometime in the next couple months, but Aston Martin ever so helpfully provided a few brief and dramatic glimpses to build the hype up.

Only 499 examples will ever exist, and each will see a host of tweaks to set it apart from your run of the mill DBS Superleggera. For reference, the “standard” car produces 715 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter V12 engine. That’s enough for it to make the 0-60 sprint in 3.3 seconds, but this 770 Ultimate will be quicker still. In metric horsepower, Aston Martin says the Ultimate houses 770 PS, or roughly around 759 horsepower. In fact, other than the production figure, the power number is all the automaker is sharing for the time being.

It’s a similar strategy to the DBX707, which produces 707 PS, or 697 horsepower.

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate promises “ferocious performance”, by way of a host of chassis tweaks to go along with the extra power.

It’s likely the car will still retain its 8-speed automatic transmission, though the added grunt should shave at least a little bit off the standard DBS’ 0-60 runs.

How much will it cost? That’s a complete mystery for the time being, though the standard car already starts well north of $300,000. So, you’ll certainly need a cavernous bank account — not to mention some juice with your preferred Aston Martin dealer — to snag one. It does mark the end of an era, though, so there’s no doubt the company will have no trouble selling every single example.

Will Aston Martin replace the DBS? That’s also a question mark, though I fully expect to hear more on that front in the coming months following the DBS 770 Ultimate reveal.