Chrysler Synthesis Two-Seat Concept Showcases the Brand’s Future Design, Technology Direction

This could be the future interior design and technology on offer within the Chrysler brand.

We’ve been pondering out loud what Chrysler’s future looks like, and Stellantis is keen to position it as a springboard for the automaker’s future design and technological goals. Enter the “Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator” — a two-seat showcase showing off new aesthetics and features that will be the first to roll out new “STLA” technologies in the company’s vehicles sold in North America.

At its core, the Chrysler brand will initially bring Level 3 autonomous driving capability into the mix. That element of the Synthesis Cockpit is called AutoDrive (not to be confused with a certain other semi-autonomous system). Though the “demonstrator” does not have a steering wheel, this emphasizes Chrysler cars like the upcoming Airflow will still have a steering wheel. Level 3 self-driving capability means the car can has “environmental detection” and can make decisions for itself, but still requires a human override in certain cases.

Among the trio of features Chrysler is spearheading at CES is STLA Brain and STLA Smart Cockpit. Brain refers to Stellantis’ AI technology, meant to adapt and enhance the user interface over time. That integrates into the Smart Cockpit, which comprises the 37.2 inches of available infotainment displays for the driver and passenger. Of course, Chrysler’s tech demo incorporates over-the-air update capability to unlock new features through software. Exactly how that’s going to roll out (particularly when it comes to potential pay walls) remains unclear, at least for the moment, but it will be a way to keep future Chrysler EVs feeling fresh longer.

That concept also includes what the automaker calls its “day in the life” experience. Day in the Life includes MyDay to sync various aspects of your everyday life, as well as a virtual personal assistant and the Level 3 semi-autonomous driving capability. You also get Chill, Zen and Fun modes to suit the mood, whether you’re on the move or stationary.

“Harmony in Motion” is the new design language on display

Chrysler, like any other automotive brand these days, is banking hard on technology as the key to its successful future. Nonetheless, designers have been hard at work developing the “Harmony in Motion” design direction on display through the Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator. The two-seater look draws from the forthcoming Chrysler Airflow, but adds in more futuristic touches that may work their way into future Chrysler models.

For the environmentally conscious, Chrysler also emphasized the sustainable materials on display here. That includes the use of 100% post-industrial and ocean plastics, as well as vegetable-tanned suspended seats and chrome-free trim.

At the moment, there’s little technical information about exactly what we’ll see in production. Mind you, we haven’t even gotten the Chrysler Airflow yet, so the brand still has its work cut out to adapt toward the electrified future.

That first battery-electric car should emerge by mid-decade. From there, the company aims to move toward an all-electric portfolio (meaning it will replace the existing Pacifica minivan as well) by 2028. Under its Dare Forward 2030 plan, all Stellantis brands will move toward a purely EV lineup by 2030, including Ram Trucks.

