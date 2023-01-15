Ask Nathan: A Peek at the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and Why No Honda EV (Yet) or Jeep Avenger?

Image: Toyota Media

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is the 2023 Toyota Hilux teasing the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

Why can’t we get the Honda EV?

Where is our Jeep Avenger?

The first question comes from a bunch of comments about the 2024 Toyota Tacoma possibly being related to the recent 2023 Toyota Hilux pickup.

Q: (A few selections from several YouTube comments) Is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma related to the 2023 Toyota Hilux?

“Again the rest of the world get a better mid size than us, they are getting a new hilux with a hybrid 2.8 twin turbo diesel that gets 40mpg highway and can tow 3.5 tonnes. Fitted with the 300series 10 speed, it gets 30mpg around town, unladen.” – Art-Is-Lazy

“The 2024 Toyota Tacoma won’t be related to the Toyota Tundra. And it won’t have a hybrid engine.” – PawTroll

RE: Toyota holding off on debuting the 2024 Toyota Tacoma – “Guys, Toyota does not need to wait for new Ford Ranger because it has been already selling in Australia and its twin VW Amarok was premiered.” – Milos Fedor

“The 6-speed transmission in new RX is for front drive platform, and thus won’t translate to RWD ladder frame in upcoming Tacoma, which I think will instead come with the 8-speed transmission in last gen Lexus LX” – O. Felix Obi

A: Without actually saying the 2024 Toyota Tacoma isn’t particularly related to the new Hilux…

These images are of the recently updated Toyota Hilux GR Sport, which is still based on the previous Hilux – so it’s more of a trim update. (Images: Toyota Media)

…Yeah, it’s not. Sure, they will probably share a few components, along with some styling cues, but they appear to be going in different directions.

The U.S. market has different demands and requirements that overseas’ models do not need to bend to. That mainly has to do with the powertrain, emissions and safety. Combined with “Chicken Tax,” it’s one of the reasons we don’t get other pickup trucks. That’s kind of a bummer.

North America should get their very own midsize pickup, just like the previous/current generation Tacoma.

Here’s what the tea-leaves seem to indicate with the 2024 (or 2025?) Toyota Tacoma.

The Toyota New Global Architecture – F (TNGA-F) are modular platforms that underpins body-on-frame full-size and midsize pickup trucks. This platform can support a wheelbase from 112.2 to 164.6-inches.

Recently, Toyota higher ups made it clear that there WILL BE NO DIESELS coming to the United States. Diesels offered in midsize pickup trucks in the United States – were unpopular. The only recent midsize diesel to sell, the Colorado and Canyon – have been ditched in favor of turbo gas engines.

Toyota Hilux interior (Image: Toyota Media)

“Toyota is already producing and selling its 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine for its 2023 Toyota Highlander SUV. In the Highlander, this powerplant is rated at 265 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. In the Tacoma pickup truck, this engine is likely to be tuned differently with a bit of extra horsepower and torque. The Highlander Turbo is rated at 24 MPG, and we expect the Tacoma Turbo to approach this level of efficiency as well. Then there is the Toyota Hybrid Max power plant. It pairs the 2.4L turbo engine with one or more electric motors for additional power and efficiency. For example, the new 2023 Toyota Crown Hybrid Max 2.4L gas/electric hybrid is rated at a total power of 340 horsepower and 400.4 lb-ft of torque. In the Crown, it’s mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission – not a CVT.” TFLtruck

In addition, one insider suggested that Toyota may follow Ford (and Nissan, to a lesser extent) and use a variation of their full-size truck’s transmission in their midsize. That is to say, the Tundra’s 10-speed may find its way into the next Toyota Tacoma. The possibility of seeing a manual transmission is rather unlikely.

It’s also safe to assume that we’ll get a variation of the Tundra’s infotainment system and interior design inside the new Tacoma as well.

The bottom line is: I wouldn’t expect too much of the new Hilux to find its way into the next Tacoma.

– N

The next question comes from a viewer who wants to know why we can’t get our hands on a Honda EV.

Q: Europe has a sweet little Honda E, but we don’t. Why?

I’d bet it would sell out in seconds.

– Hill J

A: Well, there is some movement on Honda with electrification, but it’s not what you’re hoping for.

Image: Sony

Honda has said in the past that the Honda E isn’t built for North America. That may have to do with DOT requirements, or their projected ROI. On top of that, they are working with a few partners on various electric platforms. That includes the Sony/Honda collaboration called the, “Afeela.” Not a lot of solid information about this collaboration, especially with minor concerns like battery capacity, range, power, pricing and whatnot. It’s supposed to hit the market in 2025-ish. You can learn a bit more about the Afeela (here).

Honda Prologue image: Honda

As for the other partnership: that’s with General Motors, and it seems to be more telling. The upcoming Honda Prologue is the first of a series of electrified Honda products meant for North America. There’s a lot more to learn about (here).

“Honda did say that its next EVs beyond the Prologue will certainly be produced in North America. Those vehicles will ride on Honda’s “e:Architecture” and will almost certainly leverage the company’s joint venture on a new lithium-ion battery plant with LG Energy Solution. Both firms announced that tie-up in late August, though the exact details are still subject to regulatory approval.” TFLcar

Going back to the Honda E, if vehicles like the Mini Cooper EV, and the Chevrolet Bolt are any indication, small EVs are just not in vogue, over here.

– N

The last question comes from a reader who wants to know why we can’t get the electric Jeep Avenger here.

Q: (ask@TFLcar.com): Why can’t we get Jeep’s new, small EV?

Sadness. Don’t get why we can’t have the Jeep Avenger for 2023. Makes no sense to me. It gets a great range of 250 miles and looks so sweet. Total sadness man.

– Zigo JJ

A: It bothers me too, but…

There’s a few things you should know. The Jeep Avenger began life as a front-wheel drive (FWD) only vehicle. There is no option for all-wheel drive (AWD). For now, it is not meant for any kind of off-road adventures. Folks in the United States would never accept a Jeep product that can’t excel at basic off-roading.

Now, there is a Avenger 4X4 concept that debuted recently, and it IS meant for light off-roading. Essentially, it has a beefier suspension setup, and tires – along with a rear motor. Jeep is mum on the performance numbers, but some speculate it acheives about 300-ish horsepower.

There’s something else you should know: it currently has a 54 kWh battery which gives it a 250 mile (WLTP) range. That equals about 220-ish miles using the EPA metric. That’s before we guesstimate what loss a dual motor setup will bring to that battery. Each motor could produce 156-horsepower.

With all that being said, it would be cool to see an AWD version of the Jeep Avenger hit our market soon. Rumor has it: they may bring something else to our market, based on the Avenger’s platform.

We’ll see!

– N