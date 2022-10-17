The Jeep Avenger Officially Lands at the Paris Motor Show as the Brand’s First Production EV

This small SUV will *not* be coming to the U.S., but it's kicking off some major change

(Images: Jeep)

The new Jeep Avenger officially kicks off the brand’s full EV transformation, but it’s not coming to the U.S. Jeep’s first EV is slated for production in Tychy, Poland, and is only for the European market.

Still, we now have some official specs we can share.

This Jeep Avenger is substantially smaller than even a Renegade, and it’s front-wheel drive only. Even with the FWD limitation, it does still have standard Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control.

Jeep says this car can get up to 249 miles on a charge (using the WLTP cycle) and is capable of 100 kW fast charging.

Meet the Jeep Avenger: the brand’s first fully electric vehicle that just debuted at this year’s Paris Motor Show.

Now, we’ve seen the Jeep Avenger a few times at this point, including during Stellantis’ presentation that laid out four future EVs set to go on sale in the next few years. This little tike is not coming for the U.S. market, but it’s still a significant milestone and could give some clues at what’s to come in the near future.

Today’s debut actually gives us some meaningful technical information to work with. This Europe-only Avenger, built in the same Polish plant at the Fiat 500, packs a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The drive unit puts out 156 horsepower (115 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 N-m) of torque and is fed by a 54-kWh battery pack.

Obviously, the Jeep Avenger is shaping up more as an everyday runabout than an off-roader.

The automaker does say, though, that the small EV manages up to 249 miles on a charge, using the WLTP cycle. Were it to actually land on our shores, the EPA figures would probably beg that range at around 200 miles. More specifically, the battery pack is made of 17 NMC 811 lithium-ion modules, with 102 cells in total. The Avenger is also capable of 100 kW fast charging, allowing drivers to charge from 20% to 80% in about 24 minutes. Fully charging the car on a 11-kW wall-box takes about 5.5 hours.

Even though it is FWD-only, the Jeep Avenger does get Selec-Terrain control (with sand, mud and snow drive modes) as well as Hill Descent Control. A 32-degree approach angle is respectable as well, while this small crossover has 20-degree breakover and departure angles. Ground clearance is decent, at 7.9 inches. In other words, with some decent tires you could do some light off-roading, but naturally nothing too technical.

Starting today and continuing until November 30, European customers can order a Jeep Avenger “1st Edition” with a two-tone livery and host of other special touches, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and digital cluster. While the EV is the focus of today’s Paris Motor Show reveal, some European markets like Italy and Spain will also eventually have access to a hybrid version with a turbocharged gas engine.

Jeep also debuted a 4×4 Concept

If you’re over in Europe and only want a four-wheel drive Avenger, Jeep did show an Avenger 4xe concept. Like the other 4xe models to date, you get blue recovery hooks, as well as wider fenders and a wider track. Off-road angles have also improved, as well as the car’s ground clearance.

There’s no word on when this car may launch yet, though this “concept” does look production-ready.