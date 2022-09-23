Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City Megacomplex in Tennessee, Promising a New All-Electric Truck and Battery Innovation

Construction begins on Ford and SK’s BlueOval City. (Image: Ford)

Opening in 2025, BlueOval City will create approximately 6,000 jobs building an all-new electric truck and “advanced” batteries.

According to Ford, the “BlueOval City” complex has already made a lot of progress. Work crews moved more than 4.6 million cubic yards of soil, installed more than 4,600 deep foundations, and laid nearly 370,000 tons of stone. They are now erecting the structural steel framing and the skeleton of this mega-facility is beginning to take shape.

This $5.6 billion investment in West Tennessee is supposed to be the most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. With this massive project, Ford is using public outreach to engage the locals. This includes working with University of Tennessee to restore the stream waters flowing through the University’s Lone Oaks Farm. The automaker wants to expand STEM education to Tennessee students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

All of this to bring the factory up to a modern level of public and environmentally friendly perception.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee. This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.” Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction

Over the course of the next three years, we should be getting updates from Ford’s BlueOval City.

