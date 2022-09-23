Affordable Ford Mustang Convertible Shootout: Is It Worth Buying the V-8!?

We gathered two drop-top SN95s for our Mustang shootout.

These two (VERY 90s) cars may appeal to two different types of collectors.

We know: you thought the Mustang shootout would consist of a drag race, hot laps and a top speed run – right? Sorry, but to. We did manage to do a 0 to 60 mph timed run on both cars, and it went as predicted. What we did in this video is put the V6 against the V8, just to show off the differences between the base and GT models.

Over the past few years, late 1980 and 1990s convertibles seem to be gathering a little value. I don’t mean a few thousand, it’s more like a few hundred – if that. Still, some people are discovering 90s Camaros, Firebirds and – of course, Mustangs. All of these aforementioned vehicles had V6 versions, and they all looked (and sounded) far more anemic. There were exceptions, but (for the most part), the V6 variants were Novocain for the driving soul.

Brendan brought over his wife’s clean 1994 3.8-liter V6 convertible. It was his wife’s grandmother’s ride, which explains its excellent condition. It has over 200,000 miles on it, but it runs and looks like it was well taken care of. That’s right, “a little old lady owned it.” Seriously.

Well, Brendan buys and sells cars, so we’ll give him a pass on that one.

In either event, the 3.8-liter V-6 made 145 horsepower and 215 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 4-speed (with overdrive) automatic transmission, which further dilutes the fun. It comes standard with 15-inch wheels, which have that cool 1990s retro look.

Then we have Tommy’s 1997 Ford Mustang GT convertible. A perennial favorite in the Stud to Dud series, this GT packs a 4.6-liter V-8 that makes 215 hp and 285 lb-ft of torque. Thank the automotive gods, it is paired with a proper five-speed manual transmission. It has 17-inch wheels, which are not as anachronistic as the ones on the V6.

