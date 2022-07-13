(Video) Honda Finally Gave The All New 2023 Honda CR-V Some SERIOUS Attitude: Here’s How!

By
Nathan Adlen
-
Image: TFLcatr

The all-new 2023 Honda CR-V is larger, more charismatic and sports a ton of new, standard technology throughout.

Make no mistake, the 2023 Honda CR-V is definitely “all-new” and it now has a whole new design ethic that makes it a little more aggressive. Many physical exterior changes contribute to more space inside. The wheelbase is 1.6-inches longer, and the CR-V’s track is just about a half an inch wider. It’s 2.7-inches longer overall, with the base of the A-pillar lowered, pulled back and outward for better forward vision.

Just like before, there will be two powertrains available.

The EX and EX-L will be powered by Honda’s 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 190 horsepower and 179 lbs-feet of torque, just like before. The Sport and Sport Touring models come with an updated hybrid powertrain that makes 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Hybrids have a lockup clutch between the two electric motors, one dedicated to propulsion, the other regeneration. In the past, one motor did both. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard in the EX and EX-L. Front wheel drive is standard in those models with all-wheel drive (AWD) an option.

It shares its platform and a lot of its tech (along with interior styling) with the Honda Civic and all-new HR-V.

All new CR-Vs come standard with Honda Sensing. It’s Honda’s active safety suite that gives you features like blind spot monitoring, with traffic jam assist, low-speed braking control and traffic sign recognition available. for the first time. The new CR-V also has a driver attention monitor and a rear-seat reminder feature.

The new CR-V will be at dealerships later this summer.

There’s a lot more to unpack and, fortunately, TFL Studios was on hand to cover the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V in person. Check out the video!

Previous article(Video) These Are All The Electric Cars & Trucks That Are STILL Eligible For EV Tax Credits!
Nathan Adlen
Easily amused by anything with four wheels, Nathan Adlen reviews vehicles from the cheapest to the most prestigious. Wrecking yards, dealer lots, garages, racetracks, professional automotive testing and automotive journalism - Nathan has experienced a wide range of the automotive spectrum. Brought up in the California car culture and educated in theater, childhood education, film, journalism and history, Nathan now lives with his family in Denver, CO. His words, good humor and video are enjoyed worldwide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR