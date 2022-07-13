(Video) Honda Finally Gave The All New 2023 Honda CR-V Some SERIOUS Attitude: Here’s How!

Image: TFLcatr

The all-new 2023 Honda CR-V is larger, more charismatic and sports a ton of new, standard technology throughout.

Make no mistake, the 2023 Honda CR-V is definitely “all-new” and it now has a whole new design ethic that makes it a little more aggressive. Many physical exterior changes contribute to more space inside. The wheelbase is 1.6-inches longer, and the CR-V’s track is just about a half an inch wider. It’s 2.7-inches longer overall, with the base of the A-pillar lowered, pulled back and outward for better forward vision.

Just like before, there will be two powertrains available.

The EX and EX-L will be powered by Honda’s 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 190 horsepower and 179 lbs-feet of torque, just like before. The Sport and Sport Touring models come with an updated hybrid powertrain that makes 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Hybrids have a lockup clutch between the two electric motors, one dedicated to propulsion, the other regeneration. In the past, one motor did both. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard in the EX and EX-L. Front wheel drive is standard in those models with all-wheel drive (AWD) an option.

It shares its platform and a lot of its tech (along with interior styling) with the Honda Civic and all-new HR-V.

All new CR-Vs come standard with Honda Sensing. It’s Honda’s active safety suite that gives you features like blind spot monitoring, with traffic jam assist, low-speed braking control and traffic sign recognition available. for the first time. The new CR-V also has a driver attention monitor and a rear-seat reminder feature.

The new CR-V will be at dealerships later this summer.

There’s a lot more to unpack and, fortunately, TFL Studios was on hand to cover the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V in person. Check out the video!