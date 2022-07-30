The MINI Concept Aceman Strongly Points to the Automaker’s First All-Electric Production Crossover.

Images: MINI

Hopefully, the design language of the MINI Concept Aceman flows through the brand, because it looks totally cool!

I believe the MINI Concept Aceman will step in as an all-electric crossover for those who don’t want the MINI Countryman PHEV. It will also be on a dedicated EV platform, as opposed to a heavier one shared with ICE cars. There is an upcoming MINI EV three door, which will replace the current MINI SE.

That new platform is supposed to underpin a new generation of all-electric MINI products. That would include the MINI Concept Aceman production version (if it’s even called “Aceman”). We hear that it may produce 160 kW (around 240 hp) and have a range of 240 miles – give or take. Nothing official has been said about the running gear, production or pricing.

“The MINI Concept Aceman provides an initial glimpse of a completely new vehicle, bridging the space between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman in the model family’s future. This concept car reflects how MINI is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint.” Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

MINI execs say that dealers log interesting complaints about the MINI Countryman’s size. Some say it’s too big, while others say it too small. These details are important to MINI, which might explain the difference in size between the Aceman and Countryman. The Countryman is almost a foot longer, a half inch wider, but a hair shorter in height, Without the need for an engine compartment, mechanicals or a gas tank, the Aceman should have a lot more interior space than the current Countryman.

… and that was MINI’s goal.

“The purely electric vehicle concept means the design can again be geared more towards MINI’s traditional basic values, in terms of the principle of using space creatively. This creates models that take up little space on the road while offering even more comfort, mAAore versatility and more emotion on the inside than ever before.” Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design. “

A digital car allows for digital interior augmentation.

On one hand, MINI wants to go with restrained, high-tech minimalism – on the interior. Still, they want a full-on light show bouncing both inside and out, just because it looks amusing. MINI is the world’s first car manufacturer to present a circular OLED display that takes up the entire surface of the central interface. According to MINI: OLED (organic light-emitting diodes) technology gives the display a particularly high-quality appearance and can display strong contrasts and deep blacks. The user interface also features a completely new graphic display, a modern layout.

“In the interior of the MINI Concept Aceman, we have concentrated on a simplistic appearance in combination with premium materials and welcoming colors. Digitisation enables us to make do with few operating elements and at the same time to maximize the experience in a way that is characteristic of MINI. The entire design is all about offering occupants a holistic experience in the interior space.” Oliver Heilmer.

These are the designers behind the MINI Concept Aceman. They are awesome and talented – AND real. The PR staff shot a lot of images with models, who looked less believable than the renderings of the car.

There’s a lot more to chew on, including automated driving, inclement driving, performance and more. It’s pretty obvious that the Aceman has a lot of potential, and we hope to see a production version soon. We can’t hide our anticipation as 80-percent of the TFL Studio’s staff owns, or has owned a MINI.

Speaking of electric MINIs…