Video: The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Will be the Most Powerful One Yet, But Some Info is Still Hidden

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be available in five colors: Championship White, Rallye Red, Racing Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, and Sonic Grey Pearl.

At the time of this press event, Honda is still quiet about the output of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. They say that the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful Type R ever. We know that it will use an updated version of the 2.0-liter turbo in the previous model. We also know it will produce more horsepower.

Images: Honda

How much power? Good question.

Educated speculators predict it will make about 10% more power. The U.S. version of the previous Type R made 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. If the “experts” can be trusted, it should make north of 310 hp. Honda did say that the 2.0-liter engine is paired with an improved six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system.

“Even in this “year of the Honda SUV,” it’s great to be part of a brand that remains focused on the thrilling performance and joy of driving delivered by the all-new Civic Type R. Type R is about more than speed, power and handling. It’s how a great car makes you feel that really matters and that’s what the all-new Civic Type R is all about.” Mike Kistemaker, assistant, vice president of Honda sales at American Honda.

Performance Engineering

Honda says the lightweight, structurally stiff chassis has been Nürburgring-tuned and tested. The new Type R is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor. Larger blisters upfront house wider rubber and help with aerodynamics. Out back, the wider hips even move to the rear doors, which are wider as well.

At the rear, a massive, functional spoiler (wing) sits above the rear deck. At the bottom rear, a similar three exhaust pipe configuration as the last model.

You can read more about Type-R’s track accolades (here).

“Civic Type R’s all-new interior supports intense driving experiences with emotive, performance-focused details and features. Type R’s iconic red seats, carpet and trim, and a serialized Type R plate now placed on the dash are new for the 2023 model year. Suede-like upholstery with a high friction coefficient reduces body slippage in high-G driving situations.” – Honda

According to Honda: pricing and additional details on the 2023 Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch this fall.

