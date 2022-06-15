In what is very likely the “last of its kind,” Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the first official images of the 2023 G 63 4×4 Squared. Full details are not yet available but we can confirm this tough as nails off-road luxury SUV will come powered by the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that’s good for 585 horsepower – a 163 hp boost over the previous generation. AMG engineers have also give substantial attention to the suspension such as the use of portal axles. The independent front suspension comes from the latest G Wagon.

Other details made public include some basic vehicle measurements. There’s a total of 13.8-inches of ground clearance and a fording depth of 35.8 inches. Both figures are less than the previous model. Full-time four-wheel-drive is standard.

Styling-wise, the German automaker has carried over many of the same elements as before, specifically extended carbon fiber fender flares and 22-inch wheels. You’ll find additional carbon fiber elements for the off-road light housing on the roof and spare tire carrier. And yes, there is a full-size spare. A few optional features we’re aware of include a rear ladder and roof rack. Step inside and you’ll find the usual luxurious space. Drivers and passengers will enjoy opulent Nappa leather, colored contrast stitching, and ambient lighting. It’s even possible to option wood flooring in the cargo space.

When Mercedes says the G 63 4×4 Squared is “the last of its kind,” they mean it. Why? Because an all-electric G Wagon is on the way. We don’t know yet exactly when it’ll launch, but those who desire a 4×4 Squared need to be prepared to act fast and have their checkbooks ready. Mercedes says it’ll only accept orders for a short period of time. Translation: don’t wait. Contact a Mercedes dealer now. However, official pricing has not been announced. The previous model began at around $227,000, so don’t expect its successor to cost less. More than likely it’ll cost more.