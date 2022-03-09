Volkswagen Pulls The Wraps Off The Production ID. Buzz, But There’s A Catch

Volkswagen will launch the ID. Buzz in both passenger and cargo variants. (Images: Volkswagen)

The production Volkswagen ID. Buzz has finally landed.

TFL’s own Alex Lightman went out to LA to finally check out the ID. Buzz — a model we’ve seen evolve from concept form since 2017. The modern, all-electric take on the classic T1 Microbus arrives in two versions: either a cargo version for business/#vanlife use with three seats up front, or a five-seater passenger van.

As expected, the production Volkswagen ID. Buzz rides on the company’s MEB platform, shared with its other current EVs including the ID.4 crossover. The first European models will get a rear-wheel drive version with a single motor, putting out 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Like the ID.4, the ID.Buzz packs an 82-kWh battery pack in this configuration, and has a top speed electronically limited to 90 mph. Driving range estimates aren’t available yet, but VW says it will support DC fast charging up to 170 kW, and AC Level 2 charging up to 11 kW.

Taking a look at the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz

From the outside, the 185.5-inch van packs a character and style largely reminiscent of the original concept. The ID. Buzz rides on a 117.6-inch wheelbase (about 10 inches longer than the ID.4), and stands at 76.3 inches tall. Since the passenger version of VW’s new electric van is meant to carry up to five passengers, the quoted cargo volume with the seats up is 39.6 cubic feet. However, the cargo version shows just how much space the ID. Buzz can accommodate. The cargo version, for its part, offers up 137.7 cubic feet of space — roughly on par with the Ram ProMaster City.

Unlike the more utilitarian van options out there, though, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz packs some funky shades, as well as several different interior trims (at least for the passenger version). The general equipment largely mirrors the ID.4, though you obviously get a fair amount more storage area and two-tone color options inside to boot. The cargo van is stuck with one ‘Soul’ interior trim that goes with all exterior colors. The five-seater version, though, gets four more ‘Mistral’ options to match the two-tone finishes on the exterior.

A 10-inch Digital Cockpit display comes standard, as does a 10-inch infotainment screen. A 12-inch display with navigation will be available on the higher end models. Like other MEB models, the ID. Buzz gets Volkswagen’s standard suite of driver assistance systems, including Front Assist, Lane Assist and Dynamic Road Sign Display. Optional features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Travel Assist, Park Assist and ‘Area View’.











The one catch (at least for the U.S.)

Here’s the rub for Americans excited to see the ID. Buzz: We’re not getting it for awhile. It will launch in Europe this year, but we will not see the version that’s launching over in Europe. Instead, VW will debut a long-wheelbase version (exact specs aren’t available there yet, either) in 2023.

As for the actual ID. Buzz launch? We won’t see this electric van actually hit our roads until 2024. Obviously, we’ll get more information by then, but if you were expecting this van over in North America soon, just be aware that it will in fact be awhile yet.

Check out more from Alex’s hands-on look below: