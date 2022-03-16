Lotus Emira First Edition Packs AMG Power, Plus An $85,900 Price Tag

The Emira is Lotus’ last gasoline-powered car — and it’s certainly one hell of a sendoff. (Image: Lotus)

The AMG-powered Lotus Emira First Edition has landed.

Pricing details are now available across the entire Emira lineup — the last gasoline-powered Lotus before the brand transitions to a purely electric portfolio. Two powertrain options are available, including a supercharged 3.5-liter Toyota V6 or a 2.0-liter Mercedes-AMG M139 turbocharged four-cylinder. Now, though, Lotus has also shared pricing for its special First Edition model, which starts at $85,900.

At its heart, the M139 engine makes 360 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. While it’s 40 horsepower from the larger V6, it actually packs a bit more torque, so the performance figures are nearly identical. At least, that’s the case on paper: The V6-powered Emira sprints from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. The four-cylinder will do it in 4.3 seconds. Top speed? That will be 180 for the V6, and 176 mph for the AMG-powered model. That engine is mid-mounted in this application, of course, and comes with AMG’s 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

If you spec the V6 version, you’ll have the option of either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

What makes the First Edition special (and a few caveats)

Head over to the Lotus Emira configurator site, and you’ll see more information on what sets the First Edition apart from the base edition. Like the V6 First Edition, the First Edition includes 20-inch V-spoke forged alloy wheels, two-piece brake discs with painted calipers (in black, red, silver or yellow), and a host of premium upgrades. A 10-channel KEF audio system, parking sensors, 12-way adjustable seating and Nappa leather trim are some of those extra features. Beyond that, you can lean toward a sports chassis setup with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (through the Driver’s Pack), or a touring setup with Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

Now, if you do want the four-cylinder versions, you will be in for a bit of a wait. Customers in the UK can order the M139-powered First Edition on April 8, and Lotus says deliveries will begin by the end of the year. For folks in the US, though, that version won’t arrive until the winter of 2023-2024.

If you want an Emira earlier than that, the V6 First Edition will arrive this fall, so that will be the one you’ll see before anything else. From there, the $82,900 entry-level V6 will launch in January 2023.

More details on the full V6 specs and options will be available this summer. Online reservations for US customers are set to start at the same time.