In Case You Missed It: Check Out This Week’s Best TFLcar Videos!

LA Auto Show: Hands On the 2022 Lexus LX 600

The Lexus LX 600 is the closest we in the States are going to get to the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser. Powered by Toyota’s new turbo V6 with 400-plus horsepower and nearly 500 ft-lb. torque and new 10-speed automatic. Question is whether this new LX is too Lexus-luxury to be a legit overlander. See for yourself.

LA Auto Show: 807-hp Dodge Challenger Jailbreak

Pushing the limits of what the Dodge Challenger Hellcat can do, Dodge brought our an insane new tune called Jailbreak. Why? Why not. The ICE-era is coming to an end so why not turn the volume up to 12 from the Hellcat’s original 700-hp rating and the Red Eye’s 797-hp and go out with a smirk and a roar.

LA Auto Show: Nissan Airya EV Crossover

With EV crossovers from Toyota/Subaru coming soon, Nissan introduced its own EV crossover, the Airya. The new EV shares a similar shape and style notes with the Nissan’s best-selling Rogue. But of course it’s a completely different vehicle inside and out. See for yourself whether the Airya is up to compete with VW’s iD4 or Ford Mach-E.

Hyundai Elantra N and Kona N Are GTI and Civic Si Killers

Meanwhile, up in Sonoma County, California, Kase introduces the all-new Hyundai Elantra N sedan (with a 6-speed manual available!) and the Kona N. Both pack a 2.0-liter turbo 4 tuned to an eye-popping 276 hp and nearly 300 ft-lb. torque. On paper, these Korean sportsters blow past the new VW GTI and Honda Civic Si and go after the Golf R and Civic Type-R.

Tesla Level 2 Charger But No Tesla? No Problem

Lectron chargers supplied us with their Tesla to J1772 charger adapter that lets non-Tesla owners take advantage of Tesla charging stations set up outside of Tesla’s Supercharger network. It’s a real-world demonstration of a real-world problem for EV owners. This being the differing charging plugs that populate the world. Hopefully the future will arrive at a singular plug design (hello, USB ports!). Until then, Lectron has you covered. #sponsored.

