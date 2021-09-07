Owner Ride: Meet Mark’s Very Own ‘Tough T’ 2006 Volkswagen Touareg!

Mark kindly sent in these great photos of his 2006 Volkswagen Touareg — akin to our own “Tough T” that we sold a couple months ago. (Images: Mark M.)

A cross-country trip and off-roading in a Volkswagen Touareg? That’s a pretty sweet experience!

Of all the cars and trucks that join and leave the TFL fleet, the 2004 Volkswagen Touareg stayed around for a full two years. It’s staying power mainly held up in that it was a solid all-rounder. The Touareg was a comfortable rig, it had some power thanks to its 4.2-liter V8 engine, it had plenty of features (for that period, at least), and it was remarkably capable off the beaten track. Nevertheless, we had to pass it on eventually — painful as that was for some of the team.

Fortunately, plenty of you guys out there are building up your Touaregs, and that includes Mark from New Jersey. I wanted to share details on his build (below), and if any of you have fun and cool experiences you’d like to share send us a message with some well-taken photos to info@tflcar.com.

Here’s what Mark’s done to his Touareg, in his own words:

Meet ‘Holly Flax’

“My name’s Mark, and I’m staying in Denver for the next few weeks, along with my very own Tough T. Mine is an ’06 V8 in an appropriate shade of, according to VW, Colorado Red! If anyone at TFL is a fan of The Office, the car does have a name… Holly Flax. She’s unmodified save for aluminum front lower control arms and 17-inch Cayenne wheels with upsized General Grabber ATX tires. Air suspension and the rear differential lock as well. I even have a set of Cayenne rock sliders out of a U-pull junkyard in upstate NY, that I found by some ridiculous stroke of luck.

I bought the Touareg last November after years of casual online window shopping, and it was your videos helped me finally make the decision to buy. I’m new to off-roading, having only explored a few trails in Pennsylvania. I’m an auto mechanic and EMT/driver/ambulance technician back home in Jersey, and I love being behind the wheel in all sorts of environments. I really miss the Tough T videos and was sad to see the car get auctioned off. I particularly enjoyed Tommy’s comparisons to other off-road rigs like the Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Disco, etc.

Hope you enjoy the pictures – I managed to squeeze a ticket to Mt. Evans yesterday, the last day before closing.”

Thanks again for the photos! Check out more on our Tough T series below: