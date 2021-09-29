2022 Infiniti Q50 Arrives With A Minor Change: Can You Guess What It Is?

The Infiniti Q60 carries on with minor changes. (Images: Infiniti)

After a year of minor changes, does the 2022 Infiniti Q60 bring some fresh tweaks?

It’s been around since 2016, and the coupe sibling to Infiniti’s Q50 sedan has carried on pretty much unchanged. We get another repeat for the 2022 model year, with one change the company headlined its official release. Before we get into that detail for the 2022 Infiniti Q60, though, it’s worth noting that the car’s base price ($42,775, including Infiniti’s $1,025 destination charge) has not increased from the 2021 model year. So, if you are shopping sports coupes at the moment, there’s one crumb of comfort.

So what’s the change? The 2022 Infiniti Q60 brings wireless Apple CarPlay to the mix. That’s pretty much it. You can also use Android Auto, but you’ll have to remain plugged in to do that. Sure, the release goes on to talk about the car’s specs, features and trim walk, but no major changes emerged apart from minor, minor tweaks. Unlike the Q50, however, you can still get this car in its base “Pure” trim.

Above the Pure, you can also get the $51,325 Luxe trim as well as the $59,225 Red Sport 400. Both pack a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, mated up to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The two lower trims run with just 300 horsepower, though, while the Red Sport gets a boost up to 400 horsepower. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option across the range.

The Pure and Luxe make do with 19-inch wheels, while the Luxe adds in adaptive cruise control, heated semi-aniline leather seats (rather than leatherette), and a 13-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system. Red Sport models get 20-inch wheels, adaptive damping, and a faster steering rack than the standard models.

The 2022 Infiniti Q60 will arrive at dealers later this month. While we’re not seeing too many changes here, we may be nearing the end of the road for this coupe, as the brand moves toward electrification from 2023 onward.