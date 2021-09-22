The 2022 Infiniti Q50 Arrives With A Few Minor Changes — And One Major Tweak

The 2022 Infiniti Q50 looks the same as the older models — but gets a few tweaks. (Images: Infiniti)

You know what the Infiniti Q50 is by now.

There’s something about “old-school” charm that will draw some folks in to a certain car. Classic good looks and solid engines can keep models going way past the conventional sell-by dates, and for the past eight years Infiniti has banked on that sentiment to move their Q50 sedan. This 2022 Infiniti Q50 arrives with some changes, but you won’t spot them at first glance.

I usually qualify that statement, saying something to the effect of “the eagle-eyed among you may spot the changes”. For a recent case study there, I’ll point you to the refreshed Mazda CX-5. But nope, even the keen enthusiasts will note this car looks the same as it did last year. Under the hood, you still get a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with either 300 horsepower in standard models, or 400 horsepower in the Red Sport. That mates up to a 7-speed automatic transmission, and either rear- or all-wheel drive.

You do get some tweaks on the inside, though. Wireless Apple CarPlay (and wired Android Auto) compatibility comes standard, as does the 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system. All Q50 models get power memory seats and a power-adjustable steering column, while the Sensory model gets “Saddle Brown” interior fittings. That more or less sums up the changes, as the trim walk, features, drivetrain and styling haven’t shifted much from what’s on sale right now — with one exception.

The base “Pure” is gone

The 2022 Infiniti Q50 comes in three trims: Luxe, Sensory and Red Sport 400. There’s no more “Signature Edition”, as there was for 2021. There’s also no base “Pure” model, either — meaning the barrier to entry just went up if you do want a Q50. Now, the lineup starts at $43,125. That’s about $300 more than last year, but a substantial jump from the upper-$30,000s Infiniti could say the Q50 started at last year. Keep in mind that the brand new Acura TLX starts off at just $38,545, while even the (also fairly new) BMW 330i starts at $42,200.

The Q50 Sensory starts at $48,825, while the more potent Red Sport 400 comes in at $56,975. If you’re in the market for one, the 2022 Q50 will arrive at dealers later this month.