Video: We Buy (& Take Delivery) of The 2021 Ford Bronco, Here’s What We Think As Jeep Owners!

We are very happy to be able to purchase and take delivery of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco. It’s a First Edition that has most of the options. This was only possible thanks to our friend Tim, and the Ronald McDonald House charity. Check it out!
