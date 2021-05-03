April 2021 Monthly Sales Report: Automakers Show Dramatic Turnaround After Bottoming Out During Pandemic

2022 MDX Advance

The robust streak continues, with reporting OEMs showing some 650,000 U.S. sales.

Keep in mind, some manufacturers like Stellantis and General Motors still report on a quarterly basis. For those who publish data monthly, however, the April 2021 sales report shows a dramatic improvement from this point last year. Sales hit rock bottom after initial lockdowns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect. As we look into 2021, though, the general sense is that a rebound is underway. There are some areas to watch over the coming months, including the current semiconductor shortage affecting production. Nevertheless, every automaker reported at least a doubling of their April 2021 sales from this point last year.

Here’s how the numbers break down by brand:

Brand April 2021 sales April 2020 sales Change (%) Acura 16,459 5,046 +226.2% Ford TBA Genesis 3,294 806 +308.7% Honda 140,023 52,705 +165.7% Hyundai 77,523 33,968 +128.2% Kia 70,177 31,705 +121.3% Lexus 27,028 9,768 +176.7% Lincoln TBA Toyota 212,283 74,926 +183.3% Volvo 11,036 3,866 +185.5%

Setting monthly records

Many automakers as well as individual models set monthly records in the April 2021 sales report. Honda, for example, set monthly records with the HR-V and the Passport. CR-V and Pilot, for their part, set records specifically for the month of April. Subaru also set an April sales record, as did Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia and Volvo.

Ford Motor Company, including the Ford and Lincoln brands, will report its April results on Tuesday, May 4.