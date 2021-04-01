First-Quarter 2021 Sales Report: Positive Trends Across Most Brands As New Car Market Rebounds

Some models picked up by leaps and bounds

Zach Butler
2021 kia seltos awd
The Kia Seltos and other small, affordable vehicles saw huge gains in the first three months of 2021. (Photo: TFLcar)

Sales trends show a major improvement after a devastating year.

It’s not often I had the opportunity to say “there’s some good news” last year, but that does seem to be the case so far in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country in early 2020, and the first quarter sales reports were grim, to say nothing of the ones that followed later in the year. Across the industry, it seems sales have rebounded for most brands by at least 20% — a positive sign for a strong turnaround, lingering effects from coronavirus and ongoing supply chain issues notwithstanding.

As the numbers roll in through early April, we’ll continue to outline how each brand performed, as well as mention the most surprising models in either direction. When it comes to the best and worst models (by percentage shift over Q1 2020), one surprising trend emerged: A surge among less expensive models.

Brand sales: First-quarter 2021 (January through March 31)

BrandYTD 2021 SalesYTD 2021 SalesYear-over-Year Change
Acura37,88828,532+33%
Alfa Romeo4,6463,703+25%
Audi54,84041,367+33%
BMW71,43359,455+20%
Buick45,78433,870+35%
Cadillac37,27730,325+23%
Chevrolet*427,950435,422-2%
Chrysler39,73730,124+32%
Dodge63,98888,657-28%
Fiat8151,128-28%
Ford*495,924490,769+1%
GenesisTBATBATBA
GMC*131,239118,718+11%
Honda*309,203270,253+14%
Hyundai167,130130,875+28%
Infiniti19,07125,558-25%
JaguarTBATBATBA
Jeep197,545182,670+8%
Kia159,550137,945+16%
Land RoverTBATBATBA
Lexus74,25356,345+32%
Lincoln25,41025,561-0.6%
Mazda83,25867,670+23%
Mercedes-BenzTBATBATBA
Mini6,2855,237+20%
Mitsubishi28,23135,563-21%
Nissan*266,482232,048+15%
Porsche17,36811,994+45%
Subaru160,426130,591+23%
TeslaTBATBATBA
Toyota528,813439,402+20%
Volkswagen90,85375,075+21%
VolvoTBATBATBA
*Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan and Toyota brand sales figures include car and truck sales.
While SUVs dominated sales charts in recent years, the first three months of 2021 showed a somewhat surprising shift toward smaller, more affordable cars. That trend may change later in the year, depending on the economic situation and fleet sales in the next nine months. (Photo: Buick)

Biggest gains and losses by model

There’s an interesting split when you look at first-quarter sales figures by model. Small, more affordable cars fared extremely well, as did some luxury models like the Acura MDX and Cadillac Escalade. For the former, those brands that conduct fleet sales (like Nissan and Subaru, for example) showed strong performance among their less expensive models. That could well come down to fleets replenishing their inventories with new cars, as they start to spend and people start to travel again. Retail sales are up as well, though, so more buyers in the general public look to be leaning toward new compact offerings as well.

This chart looks at gains and losses from a percentage shift, instead of a sheer number of units. When a model like the Honda HR-V doubles its sales from 2020 (again, you can probably thank fleet sales for that), it shows a more significant gain than if an already popular model like the larger CR-V sold as many more cars.

This sales report isn’t totally complete, as of April 2. Check back as more automakers release their numbers.

BrandBiggest gainBiggest loss
AcuraMDX: 8,782 (+311%)NSX: 7 (-56%)
Alfa RomeoStelvio: 2,557 (+34%)4C: 24 (-23%)
Audie-tron: 3,474 (+103%)A8: 441 (-20%)
BMW2 Series: 5,307 (+200%)Z4: 195 (-69%)
BuickEncore GX: 18,435 (+609%)
(new model)		Encore: 6,229 (-56%)
CadillacEscalade: 9,842 (+75%)XT5: 8,773 (-3%)
Chevrolet*Corvette: 6,611 (+73%)Sonic: 1,065 (-76%)
ChryslerPacifica: 34,342 (+40%)300: 5,394 (-4%)
DodgeDurango: 20,560 (+15%)Caravan: 1,709 (-93%)
FiatNone (no models gained)500: 4 (-99%)
Ford*Explorer: 65,244 (+16%)Fusion: 7,889 (-79%)
GenesisTBATBA
GMC*Yukon: 18,458 (+31%)Terrain: 16,917 (-33%)
HondaHR-V: 11,625 (+203%)None (no models lost)
HyundaiTucson: 15,744 (+159%)Veloster: 272 (-67%)
InfinitiQX50: 6,425 (+54%)QX60: 3,315 (-63%)
JaguarTBATBA
JeepWrangler: 49,646 (+25%)None (no models lost)
KiaSeltos: 16,786 (+332%)Cadenza: 155 (-68%)
Land RoverTBATBA
LexusLC: 238 (+325%)GS: 7 (-96%)
LincolnNavigator: 4,832 (+26%)MKZ: 1,238 (-64%)
MazdaCX-30: 14,589 (+74%)CX-3: 1,513 (-41%)
Mercedes-BenzTBATBA
MiniConvertible: 810 (+40%)Clubman: 509 (-13%)
MitsubishiMirage: 6,932 (+49%)Eclipse Cross: 1,583 (-69%)
NissanVersa: 22,394 (+84%)370Z: 28 (-95%)
PorscheTaycan: 2,008 (+909%)
(new model)		Panamera: 451 (-62%)
SubaruCrosstrek: 35,187 (+64%)Impreza: 9,115 (-11%)
TeslaTBATBA
ToyotaMirai: 869 (+491%)Yaris: 131 (-95%)
VolkswagenArteon: 1,099 (+39%)Passat: 5,981 (-24%)
VolvoTBATBA

