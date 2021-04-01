First-Quarter 2021 Sales Report: Positive Trends Across Most Brands As New Car Market Rebounds

Sales trends show a major improvement after a devastating year.
It’s not often I had the opportunity to say “there’s some good news” last year, but that does seem to be the case so far in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country in early 2020, and the first quarter sales reports were grim, to say nothing of the ones that followed later in the year. Across the industry, it seems sales have rebounded for most brands by at least 20% — a positive sign for a strong turnaround, lingering effects from coronavirus and ongoing supply chain issues notwithstanding.
As the numbers roll in through early April, we’ll continue to outline how each brand performed, as well as mention the most surprising models in either direction. When it comes to the best and worst models (by percentage shift over Q1 2020), one surprising trend emerged: A surge among less expensive models.
Brand sales: First-quarter 2021 (January through March 31)
|Brand
|YTD 2021 Sales
|YTD 2021 Sales
|Year-over-Year Change
|Acura
|37,888
|28,532
|+33%
|Alfa Romeo
|4,646
|3,703
|+25%
|Audi
|54,840
|41,367
|+33%
|BMW
|71,433
|59,455
|+20%
|Buick
|45,784
|33,870
|+35%
|Cadillac
|37,277
|30,325
|+23%
|Chevrolet*
|427,950
|435,422
|-2%
|Chrysler
|39,737
|30,124
|+32%
|Dodge
|63,988
|88,657
|-28%
|Fiat
|815
|1,128
|-28%
|Ford*
|495,924
|490,769
|+1%
|Genesis
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|GMC*
|131,239
|118,718
|+11%
|Honda*
|309,203
|270,253
|+14%
|Hyundai
|167,130
|130,875
|+28%
|Infiniti
|19,071
|25,558
|-25%
|Jaguar
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Jeep
|197,545
|182,670
|+8%
|Kia
|159,550
|137,945
|+16%
|Land Rover
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Lexus
|74,253
|56,345
|+32%
|Lincoln
|25,410
|25,561
|-0.6%
|Mazda
|83,258
|67,670
|+23%
|Mercedes-Benz
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Mini
|6,285
|5,237
|+20%
|Mitsubishi
|28,231
|35,563
|-21%
|Nissan*
|266,482
|232,048
|+15%
|Porsche
|17,368
|11,994
|+45%
|Subaru
|160,426
|130,591
|+23%
|Tesla
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Toyota
|528,813
|439,402
|+20%
|Volkswagen
|90,853
|75,075
|+21%
|Volvo
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Biggest gains and losses by model
There’s an interesting split when you look at first-quarter sales figures by model. Small, more affordable cars fared extremely well, as did some luxury models like the Acura MDX and Cadillac Escalade. For the former, those brands that conduct fleet sales (like Nissan and Subaru, for example) showed strong performance among their less expensive models. That could well come down to fleets replenishing their inventories with new cars, as they start to spend and people start to travel again. Retail sales are up as well, though, so more buyers in the general public look to be leaning toward new compact offerings as well.
This chart looks at gains and losses from a percentage shift, instead of a sheer number of units. When a model like the Honda HR-V doubles its sales from 2020 (again, you can probably thank fleet sales for that), it shows a more significant gain than if an already popular model like the larger CR-V sold as many more cars.
This sales report isn’t totally complete, as of April 2. Check back as more automakers release their numbers.
|Brand
|Biggest gain
|Biggest loss
|Acura
|MDX: 8,782 (+311%)
|NSX: 7 (-56%)
|Alfa Romeo
|Stelvio: 2,557 (+34%)
|4C: 24 (-23%)
|Audi
|e-tron: 3,474 (+103%)
|A8: 441 (-20%)
|BMW
|2 Series: 5,307 (+200%)
|Z4: 195 (-69%)
|Buick
|Encore GX: 18,435 (+609%)
(new model)
|Encore: 6,229 (-56%)
|Cadillac
|Escalade: 9,842 (+75%)
|XT5: 8,773 (-3%)
|Chevrolet*
|Corvette: 6,611 (+73%)
|Sonic: 1,065 (-76%)
|Chrysler
|Pacifica: 34,342 (+40%)
|300: 5,394 (-4%)
|Dodge
|Durango: 20,560 (+15%)
|Caravan: 1,709 (-93%)
|Fiat
|None (no models gained)
|500: 4 (-99%)
|Ford*
|Explorer: 65,244 (+16%)
|Fusion: 7,889 (-79%)
|Genesis
|TBA
|TBA
|GMC*
|Yukon: 18,458 (+31%)
|Terrain: 16,917 (-33%)
|Honda
|HR-V: 11,625 (+203%)
|None (no models lost)
|Hyundai
|Tucson: 15,744 (+159%)
|Veloster: 272 (-67%)
|Infiniti
|QX50: 6,425 (+54%)
|QX60: 3,315 (-63%)
|Jaguar
|TBA
|TBA
|Jeep
|Wrangler: 49,646 (+25%)
|None (no models lost)
|Kia
|Seltos: 16,786 (+332%)
|Cadenza: 155 (-68%)
|Land Rover
|TBA
|TBA
|Lexus
|LC: 238 (+325%)
|GS: 7 (-96%)
|Lincoln
|Navigator: 4,832 (+26%)
|MKZ: 1,238 (-64%)
|Mazda
|CX-30: 14,589 (+74%)
|CX-3: 1,513 (-41%)
|Mercedes-Benz
|TBA
|TBA
|Mini
|Convertible: 810 (+40%)
|Clubman: 509 (-13%)
|Mitsubishi
|Mirage: 6,932 (+49%)
|Eclipse Cross: 1,583 (-69%)
|Nissan
|Versa: 22,394 (+84%)
|370Z: 28 (-95%)
|Porsche
|Taycan: 2,008 (+909%)
(new model)
|Panamera: 451 (-62%)
|Subaru
|Crosstrek: 35,187 (+64%)
|Impreza: 9,115 (-11%)
|Tesla
|TBA
|TBA
|Toyota
|Mirai: 869 (+491%)
|Yaris: 131 (-95%)
|Volkswagen
|Arteon: 1,099 (+39%)
|Passat: 5,981 (-24%)
|Volvo
|TBA
|TBA