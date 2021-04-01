First-Quarter 2021 Sales Report: Positive Trends Across Most Brands As New Car Market Rebounds

The Kia Seltos and other small, affordable vehicles saw huge gains in the first three months of 2021. (Photo: TFLcar)

Sales trends show a major improvement after a devastating year.

It’s not often I had the opportunity to say “there’s some good news” last year, but that does seem to be the case so far in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country in early 2020, and the first quarter sales reports were grim, to say nothing of the ones that followed later in the year. Across the industry, it seems sales have rebounded for most brands by at least 20% — a positive sign for a strong turnaround, lingering effects from coronavirus and ongoing supply chain issues notwithstanding.

As the numbers roll in through early April, we’ll continue to outline how each brand performed, as well as mention the most surprising models in either direction. When it comes to the best and worst models (by percentage shift over Q1 2020), one surprising trend emerged: A surge among less expensive models.

Brand sales: First-quarter 2021 (January through March 31)

Brand YTD 2021 Sales YTD 2021 Sales Year-over-Year Change Acura 37,888 28,532 +33% Alfa Romeo 4,646 3,703 +25% Audi 54,840 41,367 +33% BMW 71,433 59,455 +20% Buick 45,784 33,870 +35% Cadillac 37,277 30,325 +23% Chevrolet* 427,950 435,422 -2% Chrysler 39,737 30,124 +32% Dodge 63,988 88,657 -28% Fiat 815 1,128 -28% Ford* 495,924 490,769 +1% Genesis TBA TBA TBA GMC* 131,239 118,718 +11% Honda* 309,203 270,253 +14% Hyundai 167,130 130,875 +28% Infiniti 19,071 25,558 -25% Jaguar TBA TBA TBA Jeep 197,545 182,670 +8% Kia 159,550 137,945 +16% Land Rover TBA TBA TBA Lexus 74,253 56,345 +32% Lincoln 25,410 25,561 -0.6% Mazda 83,258 67,670 +23% Mercedes-Benz TBA TBA TBA Mini 6,285 5,237 +20% Mitsubishi 28,231 35,563 -21% Nissan* 266,482 232,048 +15% Porsche 17,368 11,994 +45% Subaru 160,426 130,591 +23% Tesla TBA TBA TBA Toyota 528,813 439,402 +20% Volkswagen 90,853 75,075 +21% Volvo TBA TBA TBA *Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan and Toyota brand sales figures include car and truck sales.

While SUVs dominated sales charts in recent years, the first three months of 2021 showed a somewhat surprising shift toward smaller, more affordable cars. That trend may change later in the year, depending on the economic situation and fleet sales in the next nine months. (Photo: Buick)

Biggest gains and losses by model

There’s an interesting split when you look at first-quarter sales figures by model. Small, more affordable cars fared extremely well, as did some luxury models like the Acura MDX and Cadillac Escalade. For the former, those brands that conduct fleet sales (like Nissan and Subaru, for example) showed strong performance among their less expensive models. That could well come down to fleets replenishing their inventories with new cars, as they start to spend and people start to travel again. Retail sales are up as well, though, so more buyers in the general public look to be leaning toward new compact offerings as well.

This chart looks at gains and losses from a percentage shift, instead of a sheer number of units. When a model like the Honda HR-V doubles its sales from 2020 (again, you can probably thank fleet sales for that), it shows a more significant gain than if an already popular model like the larger CR-V sold as many more cars.

This sales report isn’t totally complete, as of April 2. Check back as more automakers release their numbers.