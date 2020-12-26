Is the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Good In The Snow? We Put It Through The TFL Slip Test To Find Out!

How will the Chrysler Pacifica AWD perform in the snow?

When the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD arrived at our base, winter hadn’t yet cooperated and dropped a convenient snowstorm. That was a bit of a bummer, as we’re anxious to try out just how well its all-wheel drive system functions, since this is the first time a Chrysler minivan has seen that capability since the old Town & Country back in 2004. Fortunately, we have a meaningful simulation to test its capability: the TFL slip test. In this video, Tommy puts the new Chrysler Pacifica AWD through its paces to see just how well it functions when the going gets slippery.

Starting with the basics, what else does the new van get? Besides all-wheel drive, the rest of the changes to the range are evolutionary. Chrysler did facelift the model for the new year — the first styling update since the van debuted a few years ago. You still get all the practicality you’d expect, including Stow N Go third-row seating on the AWD model. There’s still a front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid available, as well as a new, super-luxurious “Pinnacle” trim. FCA’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system debuts to customers on this model, too. Overall, though, that all-wheel drive system is the major highlight, as the Toyota Sienna now has some competition in that area. Underneath, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD, as always, gets a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.

Check out the video below to see how well the system actually works in our battery of tests. Nathan also wrote up a longer review on the van itself, which you can check out right here on TFLcar.com.