2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Range Numbers: Here Are The Official EPA Figures

Ford officially announced its EPA-certified range figures for the upcoming 2021 Mustang Mach-E. (Photos: Ford)

Official range estimates for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E are in. Across the four total variants for which Ford offered up range targets after launch, all of them meet expectations. Depending on which model you buy, official range estimates come in between 211 and 300 miles on a charge.

Ford offers the Mustang Mach-E in either “Standard-range” or “Extended-range versions”. Whichever you pick, you can also spec whether you want strictly rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. As with other AWD-capable EVs, going for that option does impact range by about 25 percent. The only model Ford mentioned did not have official numbers yet is the California Route 1 trim. That version of the battery-powered Mustang is rear-wheel drive only, so Ford is targeting the top-end 300 miles of range.

Starting with the Standard-range car, the rear-wheel drive variant offers up 230 miles of EPA-certified range. The “eAWD” model is the lowest of the bunch, with 211 miles. The smaller battery produces 68 kWh of usable capacity, with 288 lithium-ion cells. With the Extended-range models, you get 376 lithium-ion cells putting out 88 kWh of usable capacity. Opt for that larger battery pack, and the range increases to 300 miles with the rear-wheel drive car. The AWD one, on the other hand, tops out at 270 miles.

How does it stack up to the competition?

If you’re in the market for an electric Mustang, bear in mind prices start at $43,995 for the base RWD Select. That is before any state or federal tax incentives, so the ultimate up-front cost will start in the $30,000s, depending on where you buy your Mach-E. The Standard-range models put out 255 horsepower from a single electric motor, or 332 horsepower with a dual-motor setup. The Extended-range, on the other hand, manages 282 horsepower in RWD form. Get the eAWD system, and again power rises to 332 horsepower. There is a performance Mustang Mach-E GT coming with 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, but no EPA figures are available yet.

All that being said, it’s time to address the elephant in the room. The Tesla Model Y Long Range, strictly a dual motor motor car, brings 316 miles of EPA-estimated range to the table. The Mustang Mach-E does come close in some configurations, but Tesla’s still out in front. Mind you, the barrier to entry for a Model Y currently sits at $49,990 before any incentives. Fewer incentives are available these days, as Tesla has delivered a far greater volume of EVs than any other manufacturer.

Others in the field include the front-wheel drive Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro EV (258 and 239 miles of range, respectively). The significantly more expensive Jaguar I-Pace manages 234 miles. The Polestar 2 comes in at a near-identical 233 miles, while the Audi e-tron is well behind at just 204 miles on a single charge. On that basis, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is competitive, if not quite on Tesla’s level. It’s also in front of the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.4, though that car should come in even cheaper than the Ford.

Mustang Mach-E charging options

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E supports charging anywhere from 120V Level 1 to 150 kW DC fast charging. The slowest option — just plugging the car into a standard home outlet using the mobile charger — adds about 3 miles of range per hour. A 240-volt mobile charger adds a more substantial 22 miles per hour. Opt for a 240-volt Level 2 wall charger, and you’ll get about 32 miles per hour. In other words, the wall option will charge a standard Mach-E in around 6-1/2 to 7 hours. An Extended-range version will take about 10 hours to charge.

If you're out and about and use a DC fast charger, Ford says the Mustang Mach-E can charge up to 47 miles in about 10 minutes.