Video: The Four-Door Demon! 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye First Look

(Photos: FCA)

The 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye is the fastest, most powerful American sedan – by far.

Roman and Tommy recently attended an FCA even that featured the 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye, among other Hellcat vehicles. We will feature those vehicles, along with driving impressions in a few weeks. All driving impressions are embargoed until the end of November 2020, but we still have lots of information about this machine.

We’ve drive just about every version of the Dodge Charger, including a V6 AWD model.

The 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye is still based on a platform that owes some of its existence to the Mercedes-Benz W211 E-class platform. Still, this LD platform, which is an updated LX platform, first appearing in 2006, can handle a TON of power. The Redeye version of the Hellcat produces 797 horsepower and 717 lbs-feet of torque. This is courtesy of a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8. It has a Power Chiller cooling system for additional engine cooling. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

To put that power into perspective, the 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye weighs a hefty 4,451-lbs. One of the fastest four-door sedans on the planet is the BMW M5 Performance. It has a 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that makes up to 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque – if you get the limited Competition model. The BMW weighs about 100 pounds less and on paper, has a 0 to 60 mph time that’s about 1/2-a-scond faster than the Dodge. It also has all-wheel drive. The Dodge is rear-drive only.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye: With 797 horsepower the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

In terms of top speed, power, price and exuberant personality, the Dodge is superior.

Unlike its brother, the two-door Dodge Challenger, the Charger looks better suited for the wide-body (fender flares) treatment. It is screaming for attention, even when parked. In may ways, it exemplifies the outgoing personality of what SRT is all about. Unfortunately, the interior is not as interesting as the exterior or powertrain. Laguna leather seats and ventilated front seats are available. This 2021 model comes with the Uconnect 4C system, and an upgraded system with navigation is available. A Harman Kardon entertainment system is available.

It’s comfortable for up to five passengers, and it has a large 16.2-cubic foot cargo area. In this Hellcat Redeye guise, it is more of a drag-strip plaything than a road-course dominator.

Although an $80,000-ish base price seems steep, this is a hell of a performance bargain compared to European sports sendans that cost well over $100,000.

Check out this first look video!