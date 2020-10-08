2021 Acura MDX Interior Teased Ahead Of October 14 Reveal

Acura’s latest photos show off the new MDX interior

A week after revealing an exterior design teaser for the upcoming fourth-generation Acura MDX, the automaker released new and more detailed images showing the car’s interior. While the company still refers to this car a s a prototype, they say it marks the “complete transformation of MDX’s seven-passenger interior to reflect its elevated status as the flagship of the Acura lineup.”

To that end, today’s photos show a dramatically updated interior to the current-generation model. If anything, the new flagship crossover borrows several styling cues from its smaller RDX brother. The steering wheel sports a new design, as does the infotainment system and the rest of the center stack. A centrally-mounted drive mode dial dominates the switchgear just beneath the climate controls, where the push-button gear selector has been moved. Acura moved that forward in the RDX to accommodate a touchpad for the infotainment system. The infotainment display itself has grown and moved atop the dashboard, moving away from the two-screen system the third-generation model used. One design element the new Acura MDX has that its smaller sibling doesn’t is a digital instrument cluster.

Acura’s “Precision Cockpit” brings forward digital gauge cluster technology from earlier concepts as well as the NSX supercar. The configurable layout here looks most similar to the three-row Honda Pilot, while this version is a fully-digital cluster, rather than a digital center screen flanked by analog gauges. Acura says the new MDX will also feature a 25-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system. That should at least be available in its higher-end models.





No technical specs are available yet, but we will know more next Wednesday, October 14. Stay tuned for more updates, as well as more Acura reviews in the near future.