Scout Motors’ 2027 Production Timeline in Doubt, As Company Insists Everything Is Still on Track: Report

Scout Motors insists it is currently sticking to a 2027 production window, but a new report suggests that could slide by several months.

Since its initial debut in October 2024, there’s been plenty of hype around the resurrected Scout nameplate. We’ve been waiting patiently (okay, maybe not) for the Scout Terra pickup and the Scout Traveler SUV to finally hit production so we can really dig into some long-term testing. We’re still a year or so out from the company’s originally stated target schedule…but now that could be delayed, according to a report from German outlet Der Spiegel.

Now, that report cites unspecified “technical problems” as the reason for the delay. Those alleged technical issues could push serial production back into mid-2028, if this latest information making the rounds is indeed accurate.

According to Scout Motors, however, there are no such delays. On an official level, at least, company representatives are sticking to the original 2027 time frame. According to community manager Jamie Vondruska, who did issue an official response (as pointed out by Motor1): “We are still moving full steam ahead, bringing Scout back to market. Everything is moving forward and making good progress.”

TL;DR version: The Der Spiegel report says production is delayed through unnamed sources, and Scout says it’s not true.

Vondruska continues in his response that the company is juggling its brand-new Blythewood, South Carolina factory, new suppliers and new vehicles, and notably does not rule delays out. “Could there be potential delays? Of course. But I will let you all know as quickly as I can if there are any official changes or major announcements.” (On a side note, the Scout team has been consistent about providing updates on its progress through the official blog, as well as chiming in on the forums.)

Scout reaffirmed its time frame of producing validation vehicles this year, with pre-production taking place into 2027. Ultimately, we won’t know with absolute certainty whether the company will hit its production target until it actually does, or makes good on its caveat that things could change depending on what happens in this interim period.

As it broke ground on the South Carolina plant, Volkswagen Group (under which Scout Motors is a subsidiary) committed at least $2 billion to making these vehicles happen. As such, one indisputable takeaway is that the automaker has to nail the launch to recoup that cost. Part of nailing the launch is actually getting the vehicles right, too, so we’ll have to wait and see whether that happens within specified 2027 time frame, or if there’s an official update changing the target down the line.