China’s Hidden Door Handle Ban Could Have Wide-Reaching Implications for New Car Design

(Image: Tesla)

The Chinese government just moved to ban hidden, flush-sitting door handles from new cars as of 2027.

Car design over the past several years, particularly with EVs, has focused on the old-fashioned door handle as an area to improve in the latest models. The trend itself has been alive and well for a decade thanks to Tesla, but more automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and many others have taken to concealing door handles for the sake of style and aerodynamics. That may not be the case for much longer, though, thanks to China’s legislators banning hidden door handles from January 1, 2027 onward (per a Bloomberg report).

The country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published new rules this week, stating new cars sold in China must feature mechanical releases both inside and out for safety reasons. Cars that are already approved for sale in China and are set to launch within the next year have until January 2029 to get into compliance with China’s new law. Nevertheless, this rule shift could spark more wide-ranging change in car design, especially for global models — like the Tesla Model 3 and Y, for example — that are manufactured or sold within China.

Effectively, the rule brings in two major changes for automakers. The Tesla-style push-in, pull-out door handle you grab from one end are banned. Electrically powered door handles that pop out (like Mercedes’ EQ lineup or Hyundai’s Ioniq models) are also prohibited.

You might have noticed a pattern wherein the practice of fitting aerodynamic door handles mostly affects EVs, though some gas-powered or hybrid cars also engage in the practice, like the Infiniti QX80 or Honda Prelude. China’s new law also lays out details for semi-hidden door handles, where there is space below to place your fingers. Those designs must have a 2.4-inch by 0.8-inch space where a person can physically grab the handle to open the door. New cars from 2027 (or 2029) onward must display signage telling occupants how to use the mechanical door release.

Some high-profile accidents put hidden door handles under intense scrutiny.

Apart from potential annoyances like flush door handles refusing to pop out in cold and icy conditions or a dead battery meaning you can’t get into the car at all, China is pressing the safety issue in this new ban. In two cases, Xiaomi SU7 electric sedans crashed and caught fire, cutting power and preventing occupants from getting out or rescuers from being able to open the doors to save those inside.

Strictly speaking, of course, this law only impacts vehicles sold in the Chinese market. However, similar instances of hidden door handles creating a hindrance happen all over the world, including severe accidents. Moving forward, we could be looking at a situation where other governments enact similar restrictions on cars sold in their markets, or automakers completely changing their designs to eliminate concealed door handles altogether, going to a simpler mechanical setup that’s been used over the past several decades.