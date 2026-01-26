The 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland Offers An Electric Adventure Machine, But It’s Not Cheap

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota has mainly put its eggs in the hybrid basket, but it has updated and expanded its bZ lineup.

If you’re looking for a dyed in the wool off-roader, Toyota offers quite a few SUV options to go well off the beaten path. It’s Woodland models are meant to be a bit more rugged than your standard SUV, though more for folks to get to their back country campsite, rather than cross the Rubicon. The electric 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland is one such option, offering up a more adventurous take on its electric SUV that just happens to pack a dual-motor setup with 375 horsepower. Trouble is…it’s not exactly what you’d call “cheap”.

That’s par for the course with most EVs, I know, but the new bZ Woodland will set you back $46,750. Including destination, that’s a whopping $5,305 more than its Subaru-badged twin, the Trailseeker, effectively for the same EV. It’s weird, to put things mildly, because that’s the exact opposite of what you’ll see with the standard bZ and the Subaru Solterra, with the latter being more expensive for some reason.

The 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland is a physically larger vehicle than your standard bZ, but for that it evidently commands a $5,300 premium over your entry-level, dual-motor bZ in the XLE trim. For your $46,750, you get a 67-kWh battery pack onboard, which Toyota estimates is good for about 260 miles on a charge. And yet, the Subaru is substantially less expensive, at least as the situation currently stands.

Now, there aren’t too many so-called “rugged” options if you’re looking for more of an adventure EV. That’s about to change, though, as the smaller Rivian R2 is set to go on sale this year. It’s possible, even likely, that some Toyota dealers may offer discounts on new bZ Woodlands to bring them closer to price parity with their Subaru-branded counterpart. Nevertheless, prepare to spend a decent chunk of change if you want this latest outdoorsy EV as it begins to hit the lots shortly.