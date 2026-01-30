Hyundai Recalls Nearly 570,000 Palisade SUVs For Faulty 3rd Row Airbags

(Images: Hyundai)

This new recall does not apply to the newly designed 2026 Hyundai Palisade.

After recalling more than half a million Palisade SUVs for faulty seat belts last year, Hyundai is putting out another recall for defective airbags. In total, this latest campaign affects 568,576 examples between the 2020 and 2025 model years. However, for owners who just picked up a brand-new model, it’s important to note this only applies to the first-generation Palisade, not the new one.

According to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Palisades built between April 10, 2019 and June 16, 2025 may have faulty third-row side curtain airbags. In this case, the agency actually notified Hyundai of a problem with routing Federal Vehicle Motor Safety Standard (FMVSS) compliance testing. In its investigation on a 2025 Hyundai Palisade, the NHTSA noted the airbags did not comply with headform displacement requirements as they deploy. Federal safety standards place a limit on how far an occupant’s head can move in a crash (100 millimeters, or about 4 inches). In essence, there’s a limit in which the airbags are required to catch an occupant’s head, which the Palisade failed to meet.

What’s the fix?

Hyundai says it’s still working on a fix for the problem, so no repair is available just yet.

Once a fix is available (the automaker is estimating around March 23-26), owners can take their Palisade to the dealer to have the problem fixed, free of charge. Most vehicles should still be under warranty, but Hyundai will also reimburse owners who paid out-of-pocket to have the issue repaired.

In the meantime, if you do own an affected Palisade, you can check the NHTSA’s recall website (campaign number 26V-034) or Hyundai’s own website (recall number 292) and plug in your VIN for more information.