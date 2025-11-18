Honda Recalls 256,000 Accord Hybrids That May Unexpectedly Lose Power While Driving

The fix for this one will involve a trip to the dealer

Honda says some Accord Hybrid models may have a serious software issue.

As many as 256,603 Honda Accord Hybrid sedans may have a programming issue that could lead to loss of power while driving, the automaker announced Tuesday. Affected cars built between the 2023 and 2025 model years could have an error in their Integrated Control Module (ICM) software that could cause a reset. If that condition is triggered while the vehicle is in operation, lead to a crash and potential injury.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this issue affects up to 0.3% of Accord Hybrids in the recall population. At face value, that may not seem like a huge number, but that still amounts to as many as 770 vehicles that may actually experience this issue firsthand.

Honda says that, “During the development of the ICM’s CPU abnormality monitoring software, the supplier did not fully understand the component specifications. Consequently, the software was implemented in a manner that misidentified internal ICM communication errors as CPU abnormalities.” New ICM-controlled functions, the company goes on, increased electrical load and resulted in communication errors that, in turn, caused the software to misdiagnose the issue and reset the module to try and correct it — stalling the vehicle in the process.

The recall report includes initial reports of a problem as early as March 2024, though the automaker decided to initiate an actual recall campaign to address it on November 6, 2025. To be clear, this only impacts the Honda Accord Hybrid. The gas-only models are not included here, nor are vehicles built prior to November 11, 2022 (for the 2023 model year).

To-date, Honda says it is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the suspect ICM software issue.

The company already notified its dealers, and plans to send out owner notifications starting January 5, 2026. The remedy here, fortunately, is pretty straightforward: Honda technicians will update the ICM software with a new version, and the automaker has already incorporated the fix into production on October 24. Vehicles built after that date, then, won’t be subject to this recall campaign.

Owners can find out more through the NHTSA’s page (recall number 25V-785) or Honda’s own recall website (recall number TN2).